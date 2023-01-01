2022 Chevrolet Camaro

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 , 8 7 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10484274

10484274 Stock #: 0123344

0123344 VIN: 1g1fk1r67n0123344

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red Hot

Interior Colour Jet Black With Red Accents

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 9,875 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Bluetooth Convenience Remote Starter Safety TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Rearview Camera Additional Features USB port

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.