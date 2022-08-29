2022 Chevrolet Corvette

$CALL + taxes & licensing 6 3 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9051151

9051151 Stock #: 5123378

5123378 VIN: 1g1yb3d46n5123378

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Torch Red

Interior Colour TAN BROWN

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 2

Mileage 635 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Bluetooth Safety Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Rearview Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.