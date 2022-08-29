Menu
2022 Chevrolet Corvette

635 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

StingRay 2LT

StingRay 2LT

Location

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

635KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9051151
  • Stock #: 5123378
  • VIN: 1g1yb3d46n5123378

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Torch Red
  • Interior Colour TAN BROWN
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 635 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 CHEVROLET CORVETTE STINGRAY 2LT

This corvette is powered by a 6.2L, V8 engine which produces 490 horsepower and 465 lb-ft of torque. Engine is mated to a 8-speed automatic transmission. It accelerates from 0-60 mph in 2.9 secs.  


HST and licensing will be extra


Certification and e-testing are available for $699.



Financing Available at as low as 4.99% O.A.C



We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students.



Previously declined by bank ? No problem !!



Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.

Apply for pre-approval today !!



At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera

