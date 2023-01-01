2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 0 , 1 0 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 9775603

9775603 Stock #: 116060

116060 VIN: 3gcuyhed5ng116060

Vehicle Details Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 20,101 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Bluetooth Safety Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Rearview Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.