2022 Chrysler Pacifica
Touring
Location
Sport Empire Car Sales Mississauga
1220 Brittanna Rd E unit B, Mississauga, ON L4W 1C8
416-606-7758
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 000004
- Mileage 72,885 KM
Vehicle Description
*PACIFICA S* *7 SESTER* CERTIFIED* *AUTOMATIC* *BLIND SPOT ALERT* Safety Certified included in Price | By Appointment only! Year :2022 Price: 27,880$ Make: Chrysler Pacifica Model: S Kms: 72,885 Sport empire cars Offering a beautiful 2022 Chrysler Pacifica S with ONLY 72,885kms!! For the affordable price of only $27,880+HST and licensing. Beautiful black exterior with a black interior. Vehicle COMES SAFETY CERTIFIED!! Vehicle is professionally detailed and safety certified ready to go. Perfect combination of reliability, comfort and luxury. Attractive features like cruise control, heated seats, heated steering and much much more. Buy with Trust with an Ontario registered dealer. 2C4RC1FGXNR192095
Sport Empire Car Sales Mississauga
