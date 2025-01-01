Menu
*PACIFICA S* *7 SESTER* CERTIFIED* *AUTOMATIC* *BLIND SPOT ALERT* Safety Certified included in Price | By Appointment only! Year :2022 Price: 27,880$ Make: Chrysler Pacifica Model: S Kms: 72,885 Sport empire cars Offering a beautiful 2022 Chrysler Pacifica S with ONLY 72,885kms!! For the affordable price of only $27,880+HST and licensing. Beautiful black exterior with a black interior. Vehicle COMES SAFETY CERTIFIED!! Vehicle is professionally detailed and safety certified ready to go. Perfect combination of reliability, comfort and luxury. Attractive features like cruise control, heated seats, heated steering and much much more. Buy with Trust with an Ontario registered dealer. 2C4RC1FGXNR192095

2022 Chrysler Pacifica

72,885 KM

Details Description

$27,880

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Chrysler Pacifica

Touring

2022 Chrysler Pacifica

Touring

Location

Sport Empire Car Sales Mississauga

1220 Brittanna Rd E unit B, Mississauga, ON L4W 1C8

416-606-7758

$27,880

+ taxes & licensing

Used
72,885KM
VIN 2C4RC1FGXNR192095

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 000004
  • Mileage 72,885 KM

Vehicle Description

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Sport Empire Car Sales Mississauga

Sport Empire Car Sales Mississauga

Lot A

1220 Brittanna Rd E unit B, Mississauga, ON L4W 1C8

416-606-7758

$27,880

+ taxes & licensing>

Sport Empire Car Sales Mississauga

416-606-7758

2022 Chrysler Pacifica