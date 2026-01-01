Menu
Account
Sign In
<span>Experience true American muscle with this stunning </span><strong>2022 Dodge Challenger R/T Shaker, finished in sleek Granite Crystal Metallic over Black interior with Ruby Red accents</strong><span><strong>.</strong> Combining retro-inspired styling with modern performance, this R/T Shaker delivers an unmistakable road presence and an exhilarating driving experience.</span> <span> Under the hood sits a legendary </span><strong>5.7L HEMI V8 engine paired with a rare and engaging 6-Speed TREMEC Manual Transmission</strong><span>, putting raw power and complete driver control at your fingertips. The iconic </span><span>Shaker hood scoop</span><span> adds aggressive styling while enhancing performance and airflow.</span> <strong>Key Features & Options:</strong> <span>• 5.7L HEMI V8 Engine • 6-Speed TREMEC Manual Transmission • </span><span>Shaker Package</span><span> • </span><span>Plus Package</span><span> • Heated & Ventilated Front Seats • Heated Steering Wheel • Nappa Leather / Alcantara Performance Seats • Blind Spot Monitoring • Rear Cross Path Detection • Performance Hood with Shaker Scoop • Performance Suspension & Steering • Apple CarPlay & Android Auto • Alpine Premium Audio System • Front Ventilated Seats • Push Button Start • Rear Backup Camera • Remote Proximity Keyless Entry • SiriusXM & Uconnect System • 20-Inch Machined Aluminum Wheels</span> <strong> At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.</strong> <strong>Special Financing price: $ *</strong> <strong>Cash Price: $ *</strong> <strong>Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.</strong>

2022 Dodge Challenger

71,430 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Dodge Challenger

R/T SHAKER

Watch This Vehicle
14187890

2022 Dodge Challenger

R/T SHAKER

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

  1. 14187890
  2. 14187890
  3. 14187890
  4. 14187890
  5. 14187890
  6. 14187890
  7. 14187890
  8. 14187890
  9. 14187890
  10. 14187890
  11. 14187890
  12. 14187890
  13. 14187890
  14. 14187890
  15. 14187890
  16. 14187890
  17. 14187890
  18. 14187890
  19. 14187890
  20. 14187890
  21. 14187890
  22. 14187890
  23. 14187890
  24. 14187890
  25. 14187890
  26. 14187890
  27. 14187890
  28. 14187890
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
71,430KM
VIN 2C3CDZBT2NH131404

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 71,430 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience true American muscle with this stunning 2022 Dodge Challenger R/T Shaker, finished in sleek Granite Crystal Metallic over Black interior with Ruby Red accents. Combining retro-inspired styling with modern performance, this R/T Shaker delivers an unmistakable road presence and an exhilarating driving experience.



Under the hood sits a legendary 5.7L HEMI V8 engine paired with a rare and engaging 6-Speed TREMEC Manual Transmission, putting raw power and complete driver control at your fingertips. The iconic Shaker hood scoop adds aggressive styling while enhancing performance and airflow.




Key Features & Options:

• 5.7L HEMI V8 Engine

• 6-Speed TREMEC Manual Transmission

• Shaker Package

• Plus Package

• Heated & Ventilated Front Seats

• Heated Steering Wheel

• Nappa Leather / Alcantara Performance Seats

• Blind Spot Monitoring

• Rear Cross Path Detection

• Performance Hood with Shaker Scoop

• Performance Suspension & Steering

• Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

• Alpine Premium Audio System

• Front Ventilated Seats

• Push Button Start

• Rear Backup Camera

• Remote Proximity Keyless Entry

• SiriusXM & Uconnect System

• 20-Inch Machined Aluminum Wheels









At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.




Special Financing price: $ *

Cash Price: $ *




Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From B Town Auto Sales

Used 2025 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE AWD for sale in Mississauga, ON
2025 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE AWD 18,206 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2024 Lamborghini Revuelto for sale in Mississauga, ON
2024 Lamborghini Revuelto 3,498 KM $798,888 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Maserati Grecale Modena for sale in Mississauga, ON
2023 Maserati Grecale Modena 43,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email B Town Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

844-902-XXXX

(click to show)

844-902-5177

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

2022 Dodge Challenger