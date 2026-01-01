$CALL+ taxes & licensing
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2022 Dodge Challenger
R/T SHAKER
2022 Dodge Challenger
R/T SHAKER
Location
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
844-902-5177
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
71,430KM
VIN 2C3CDZBT2NH131404
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 71,430 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience true American muscle with this stunning 2022 Dodge Challenger R/T Shaker, finished in sleek Granite Crystal Metallic over Black interior with Ruby Red accents. Combining retro-inspired styling with modern performance, this R/T Shaker delivers an unmistakable road presence and an exhilarating driving experience.
Under the hood sits a legendary 5.7L HEMI V8 engine paired with a rare and engaging 6-Speed TREMEC Manual Transmission, putting raw power and complete driver control at your fingertips. The iconic Shaker hood scoop adds aggressive styling while enhancing performance and airflow.
Key Features & Options:
• 5.7L HEMI V8 Engine
• 6-Speed TREMEC Manual Transmission
• Shaker Package
• Plus Package
• Heated & Ventilated Front Seats
• Heated Steering Wheel
• Nappa Leather / Alcantara Performance Seats
• Blind Spot Monitoring
• Rear Cross Path Detection
• Performance Hood with Shaker Scoop
• Performance Suspension & Steering
• Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
• Alpine Premium Audio System
• Front Ventilated Seats
• Push Button Start
• Rear Backup Camera
• Remote Proximity Keyless Entry
• SiriusXM & Uconnect System
• 20-Inch Machined Aluminum Wheels
At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.
Special Financing price: $ *
Cash Price: $ *
Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.
Under the hood sits a legendary 5.7L HEMI V8 engine paired with a rare and engaging 6-Speed TREMEC Manual Transmission, putting raw power and complete driver control at your fingertips. The iconic Shaker hood scoop adds aggressive styling while enhancing performance and airflow.
Key Features & Options:
• 5.7L HEMI V8 Engine
• 6-Speed TREMEC Manual Transmission
• Shaker Package
• Plus Package
• Heated & Ventilated Front Seats
• Heated Steering Wheel
• Nappa Leather / Alcantara Performance Seats
• Blind Spot Monitoring
• Rear Cross Path Detection
• Performance Hood with Shaker Scoop
• Performance Suspension & Steering
• Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
• Alpine Premium Audio System
• Front Ventilated Seats
• Push Button Start
• Rear Backup Camera
• Remote Proximity Keyless Entry
• SiriusXM & Uconnect System
• 20-Inch Machined Aluminum Wheels
At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.
Special Financing price: $ *
Cash Price: $ *
Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
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B Town Auto Sales
844-902-5177
2022 Dodge Challenger