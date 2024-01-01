$32,990+ tax & licensing
2022 Dodge Charger
GT BACKUP CAM | BLUETOOTH | DUAL ZONE CLIMATE | 3.6L V6
Location
The Humberview Group
225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8
877-879-0091
$32,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 57,700 KM
Vehicle Description
Discover the thrill of driving in a whole new light with this 2022 Dodge Charger GT! This legendary muscle car boasts an aggressively sleek design coupled with LED headlamps producing an eye-catching road presence.
Finished in breathtaking Grey exterior and Black cloth interior making each ride memorable while rolling on mean-looking 20-inch satin carbon aluminum wheels. Packed under its muscular hood is a robust 3.6L V6 engine allied with a TorqueFlite eight (8) speed automatic transmission.
Inside its roomy and striking cockpit, every touch commands power and luxury. This Charger GT comes equipped with a backup camera, automatic headlights, steering wheel-mounted controls, dual automatic climate control, parking assist, AM/FM/XM radio, Bluetooth, Uconnect, push-button start and so much more.
We'd love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this2022 Dodge Charger GTwill bring!
PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL
PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
