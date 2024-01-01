Menu
Discover the thrill of driving in a whole new light with this 2022 Dodge Charger GT! This legendary muscle car boasts an aggressively sleek design coupled with LED headlamps producing an eye-catching road presence.

Finished in breathtaking Grey exterior and Black cloth interior making each ride memorable while rolling on mean-looking 20-inch satin carbon aluminum wheels. Packed under its muscular hood is a robust 3.6L V6 engine allied with a TorqueFlite eight (8) speed automatic transmission.

Inside its roomy and striking cockpit, every touch commands power and luxury. This Charger GT comes equipped with a backup camera, automatic headlights, steering wheel-mounted controls, dual automatic climate control, parking assist, AM/FM/XM radio, Bluetooth, Uconnect, push-button start and so much more.

We'd love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this2022 Dodge Charger GTwill bring!

PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL

2022 Dodge Charger

57,700 KM

$32,990

+ tax & licensing
2022 Dodge Charger

GT BACKUP CAM | BLUETOOTH | DUAL ZONE CLIMATE | 3.6L V6

2022 Dodge Charger

GT BACKUP CAM | BLUETOOTH | DUAL ZONE CLIMATE | 3.6L V6

The Humberview Group

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

877-879-0091

$32,990

+ taxes & licensing

57,700KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 57,700 KM

Discover the thrill of driving in a whole new light with this 2022 Dodge Charger GT! This legendary muscle car boasts an aggressively sleek design coupled with LED headlamps producing an eye-catching road presence.



Finished in breathtaking Grey exterior and Black cloth interior making each ride memorable while rolling on mean-looking 20-inch satin carbon aluminum wheels. Packed under its muscular hood is a robust 3.6L V6 engine allied with a TorqueFlite eight (8) speed automatic transmission.



Inside its roomy and striking cockpit, every touch commands power and luxury. This Charger GT comes equipped with a backup camera, automatic headlights, steering wheel-mounted controls, dual automatic climate control, parking assist, AM/FM/XM radio, Bluetooth, Uconnect, push-button start and so much more.



We'd love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this2022 Dodge Charger GTwill bring!



PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL



Visit AUTOPARK Mississauga and Experience Everything You've Come to Expect From Autopark - Fantastic Service, Above Average Reconditioning and Of Course, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales Professionals Here to Help Today! We shop the Market So You Don't Have To! The three pillars of AutoPark are: 1) 6 locations 2) LOW NO HAGGLE Pricing 3) 7 DAY EXCHANGE policy*AutoPark Mississauga serves Mississauga, Etobicoke, Oakville, Burlington, and Hamilton. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used! *call for details! Proud member of The Humberview Group. "AutoPark serves our customers better, each and every day."[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca].

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Additional Features

8 speed automatic

AutoPark Mississauga

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

$32,990

+ taxes & licensing

