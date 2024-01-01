Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>A pure-breed muscle car that will turn heads every time this is your 2020 Dodge Charger GT.</p> <p>Finished in a Black exterior that complements the Black cloth interior, standing on a set of 20-inch alloy wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a 3.6L V6 engine paired with an eight (8) speed automatic transmission.</p> <p>Step into the interior and be impressed to find features including a backup camera, AM/FM/XM radio, Bluetooth, power driver seat, automatic headlights, steering wheel-mounted controls, Alpine sound system, dual automatic climate control, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, push-button start and so much more.<br /> <br /> Wed love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this2020 Dodge Charger GTwill bring!</p> <p>PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL<br /> <br /> <br /> Visit AUTOPARK Mississauga and Experience Everything Youve Come to Expect From Autopark - Fantastic Service, Above Average Reconditioning and Of Course, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales Professionals Here to Help Today! We shop the Market So You Dont Have To! The three pillars of AutoPark are: 1) 6 locations 2) LOW NO HAGGLE Pricing 3) 7 DAY EXCHANGE policy*AutoPark Mississauga serves Mississauga, Etobicoke, Oakville, Burlington, and Hamilton. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used! *call for details! Proud member of The Humberview Group. AutoPark serves our customers better, each and every day.[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca].</p>

2022 Dodge Charger

62,898 KM

Details Description Features

$31,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Dodge Charger

GT BACKUP CAM | DUAL ZONE CLIMATE | ALPINE AUDIO | BLUETOOTH

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Dodge Charger

GT BACKUP CAM | DUAL ZONE CLIMATE | ALPINE AUDIO | BLUETOOTH

Location

The Humberview Group

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

877-879-0091

  1. 10931024
  2. 10931024
  3. 10931024
  4. 10931024
  5. 10931024
  6. 10931024
  7. 10931024
  8. 10931024
  9. 10931024
  10. 10931024
  11. 10931024
  12. 10931024
  13. 10931024
  14. 10931024
  15. 10931024
  16. 10931024
  17. 10931024
  18. 10931024
  19. 10931024
  20. 10931024
  21. 10931024
  22. 10931024
  23. 10931024
  24. 10931024
  25. 10931024
  26. 10931024
Contact Seller

$31,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
62,898KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 62,898 KM

Vehicle Description

A pure-breed muscle car that will turn heads every time this is your 2020 Dodge Charger GT.



Finished in a Black exterior that complements the Black cloth interior, standing on a set of 20-inch alloy wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a 3.6L V6 engine paired with an eight (8) speed automatic transmission.



Step into the interior and be impressed to find features including a backup camera, AM/FM/XM radio, Bluetooth, power driver seat, automatic headlights, steering wheel-mounted controls, Alpine sound system, dual automatic climate control, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, push-button start and so much more.



We'd love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this2020 Dodge Charger GTwill bring!



PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL





Visit AUTOPARK Mississauga and Experience Everything You've Come to Expect From Autopark - Fantastic Service, Above Average Reconditioning and Of Course, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales Professionals Here to Help Today! We shop the Market So You Don't Have To! The three pillars of AutoPark are: 1) 6 locations 2) LOW NO HAGGLE Pricing 3) 7 DAY EXCHANGE policy*AutoPark Mississauga serves Mississauga, Etobicoke, Oakville, Burlington, and Hamilton. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used! *call for details! Proud member of The Humberview Group. "AutoPark serves our customers better, each and every day."[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca].

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Additional Features

8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From The Humberview Group

Used 2019 Volkswagen Jetta comfortline for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 Volkswagen Jetta comfortline 12,221 KM $22,977 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Nissan Pathfinder SV Tech for sale in Innisfil, ON
2020 Nissan Pathfinder SV Tech 89,129 KM $29,500 + tax & lic
Used 2018 RAM 1500 Express for sale in Innisfil, ON
2018 RAM 1500 Express 101,024 KM $28,900 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Mississauga

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

Call Dealer

877-879-XXXX

(click to show)

877-879-0091

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$31,990

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-879-0091

Contact Seller
2022 Dodge Charger