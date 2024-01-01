$31,999+ tax & licensing
2022 Dodge Charger
GT RWD | NO ACCIDENTS | CLEAN CARFAX |
Location
AUTOCITY
260 Dundas St W, Mississauga, ON L5B 1J2
905-279-9990
Sold As Is
$31,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour OCTANE RED
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 1373
- Mileage 83,350 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is being sold "AS IS", with an option to purchase certification.
Price listed excludes HST, licensing and certification. Financing options available including $0 DOWN! No hidden fees.
CERTIFICATION: Certification is available on select vehicles for $799. Please speak to a sales representative to see if the vehicle is applicable.
FINANCING AVAILABLE: we specialize in approving all credit types. Our finance team will help you set up your loan to provide you with the best value and lowest rates in the market! (O.A.C) We accept no credit, new credit, and bad credit! Bankruptcy! New Immigrants! Students!
TRADE* Do you have a Trade-in? We offer the most accurate vehicle evaluation report for your trade. Come in for a test drive today! For more information please feel free to contact us at 905-279-9990 or send us an e-mail at reception@auto9k.ca.
You can visit us in person at 260 Dundas Street West in Mississauga. Although every effort is made to ensure that the information provided to you is accurate and up to date; we do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions and or typography mistakes found on all of our pages, prices may change without notice, to ensure that you get the most updated information please call us at (905) 279-9990.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Interior
Additional Features
AUTOCITY
