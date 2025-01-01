Menu
Account
Sign In
* *ALL WHEEL DRIVE* *GT* *LOADED* CERTIFIED* * *BLUETOOTH* *BACKUP CAMERA*<div><br></div><div>| Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified Clean Title Car</div><div><br></div><div>Year: 2022</div><div>Make: Dodge Durango </div><div>Model: GT AWD</div><div>Kms: 77,320$</div><div>Price: 34,880$</div><div><br></div><div>Sport empire cars </div><div>Don’t miss your chance of getting into this gorgeous loaded SUV. Up for sale is the eye catching 2022 Dodge Challenger GT AWD with only 77,320 KMS!! For the low price of $34,880+HST and licensing. Vehicle is being sold SAFETY CERTIFIED§!!! Professionally detailed safety certified ready to go! Vehicle is in great shape. Car is equipped with numerous attractive features such as back up camera, blind spot assist, keyless entry, push button start and many more!! Perfect combination of reliability, comfort and luxury. Won’t last long book an appointment for test drive today. </div><div><br></div><div>Buy with Trust with an Ontario registered dealer. </div><div><br></div><div><br></div><div>1C4RDJDG1NC135731</div>

2022 Dodge Durango

77,320 KM

Details Description Features

$34,880

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Dodge Durango

GT

Watch This Vehicle
12704598

2022 Dodge Durango

GT

Location

Sport Empire Car Sales Mississauga

1220 Brittanna Rd E unit B, Mississauga, ON L4W 1C8

416-606-7758

  1. 1751342730
  2. 1751342730
  3. 1751342730
  4. 1751342730
  5. 1751342730
  6. 1751342730
  7. 1751342730
  8. 1751342730
  9. 1751342730
  10. 1751342730
  11. 1751342730
  12. 1751342730
  13. 1751342730
  14. 1751342730
  15. 1751342730
  16. 1751342730
  17. 1751342730
  18. 1751342730
  19. 1751342730
  20. 1751342730
  21. 1751342730
  22. 1751342730
  23. 1751342730
  24. 1751342730
  25. 1751342730
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,880

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
77,320KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4RDJDG1NC135731

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 77,320 KM

Vehicle Description

* *ALL WHEEL DRIVE* *GT* *LOADED* CERTIFIED* * *BLUETOOTH* *BACKUP CAMERA*
| Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified Clean Title Car
Year: 2022Make: Dodge Durango Model: GT AWDKms: 77,320$Price: 34,880$
Sport empire cars Don’t miss your chance of getting into this gorgeous loaded SUV. Up for sale is the eye catching 2022 Dodge Challenger GT AWD with only 77,320 KMS!! For the low price of $34,880+HST and licensing. Vehicle is being sold SAFETY CERTIFIED§!!! Professionally detailed safety certified ready to go! Vehicle is in great shape. Car is equipped with numerous attractive features such as back up camera, blind spot assist, keyless entry, push button start and many more!! Perfect combination of reliability, comfort and luxury. Won’t last long book an appointment for test drive today. 
Buy with Trust with an Ontario registered dealer. 

1C4RDJDG1NC135731

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sport Empire Car Sales Mississauga

Used 2022 MINI Cooper Cooper S for sale in Mississauga, ON
2022 MINI Cooper Cooper S 56,398 KM $23,880 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mazda CX-3 GS for sale in Mississauga, ON
2021 Mazda CX-3 GS 81,320 KM $17,880 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Tesla Model Y LONG RANGE for sale in Mississauga, ON
2022 Tesla Model Y LONG RANGE 73,443 KM $34,880 + tax & lic

Email Sport Empire Car Sales Mississauga

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sport Empire Car Sales Mississauga

Sport Empire Car Sales Mississauga

Lot A

1220 Brittanna Rd E unit B, Mississauga, ON L4W 1C8

Call Dealer

416-606-XXXX

(click to show)

416-606-7758

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$34,880

+ taxes & licensing>

Sport Empire Car Sales Mississauga

416-606-7758

2022 Dodge Durango