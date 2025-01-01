$39,880+ taxes & licensing
2022 Dodge Durango
R/T Plus
Location
Sport Empire Car Sales Mississauga
1220 Brittanna Rd E unit B, Mississauga, ON L4W 1C8
416-606-7758
$39,880
+ taxes & licensing
Used
105,320KM
VIN 1C4SDJCT1NC226661
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 105,320 KM
Vehicle Description
5.7L HEMI** SUNROOF* *ALL WHEEL DRIVE* *RT *BLINDSPOT ASSIST* *LOADED* CERTIFIED* * *BLUETOOTH* *BACKUP CAMERA* | Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified Clean Title Car Year: 2022 Make: Dodge Durango Model: R/T Kms: 105,320 Price: 39,880$ Sport empire cars Dont miss your chance of getting into this gorgeous loaded sport SUV. Up for sale is the eye catching 2022 Dodge DURANGO R/T AWD with only 105,320 KMS!! For the low price of $39,880+HST and licensing. Vehicle is being sold SAFETY CERTIFIED!!! Professionally detailed safety certified ready to go! Vehicle is in great shape. Car is equipped with numerous attractive features such as back up camera, blind spot assist, keyless entry, push button start and many more!! Perfect combination of reliability, comfort and luxury. Wont last long book an appointment for test drive today. Buy with Trust with an Ontario registered dealer. 1C4SDJCT1NC226661
