2022 Ford F-150

31,807 KM

$59,995

+ tax & licensing
Lariat

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4

905-828-1600

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
VIN 1FTEW1EP4NKD53787

  • Exterior Colour Antimatter Blue Metallic
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 13626
  • Mileage 31,807 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

Used 2021 Ford Bronco Sport BIG BEND for sale in Mississauga, ON
2021 Ford Bronco Sport BIG BEND 27,152 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2011 RAM 1500 OUTDOORSMAN for sale in Mississauga, ON
2011 RAM 1500 OUTDOORSMAN 1 KM $1,958 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Escape SEL for sale in Mississauga, ON
2021 Ford Escape SEL 41,476 KM $26,998 + tax & lic

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4
2022 Ford F-150