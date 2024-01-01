Menu
A Rugged Performer Ready for Any Adventure Iconic Silver Metallic Ford F-150 XL 4WD SuperCrew 5.5 Box with Automatic transmission and 4x4 drivetrain. The Ford F-150 XL trim offers a perfect blend of durability and functionality. Features include a spacious interior, advanced technology integration, and robust towing capabilities. With its sleek design and impressive performance, this vehicle is ideal for those seeking a reliable and versatile companion for both work and play. Explore the great outdoors with confidence in the Ford F-150 XL. Its rugged exterior design exudes strength and durability, while the interior boasts modern comforts and innovative technology. Whether youre navigating city streets or off-road trails, this vehicle delivers a smooth and powerful driving experience. Elevate your adventures with the Ford F-150 XL and experience the perfect combination of style, performance, and versatility.

2022 Ford F-150

7,788 KM

$47,011

+ tax & licensing

2022 Ford F-150

7,788 KM

$47,011

+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford F-150

XL

2022 Ford F-150

XL

Location

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4

905-828-1600

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
7,788KM
VIN 1FTEW1EP2NKF11768

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Iconic Silver Metallic
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # Z235216A
  • Mileage 7,788 KM

Vehicle Description

A Rugged Performer Ready for Any Adventure Iconic Silver Metallic Ford F-150 XL 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box with Automatic transmission and 4x4 drivetrain. The Ford F-150 XL trim offers a perfect blend of durability and functionality. Features include a spacious interior, advanced technology integration, and robust towing capabilities. With its sleek design and impressive performance, this vehicle is ideal for those seeking a reliable and versatile companion for both work and play. Explore the great outdoors with confidence in the Ford F-150 XL. Its rugged exterior design exudes strength and durability, while the interior boasts modern comforts and innovative technology. Whether you're navigating city streets or off-road trails, this vehicle delivers a smooth and powerful driving experience. Elevate your adventures with the Ford F-150 XL and experience the perfect combination of style, performance, and versatility.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
Four Wheel Drive

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry

Safety

Brake Assist
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Lane Keeping Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm
Bluetooth
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Tow Hooks

Powertrain

V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Gasoline Fuel
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Driver Restriction Features
10-Speed A/T
Requires Subscription
Tires Front All Terrain
Tires Rear All Terrain
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

905-828-1600

