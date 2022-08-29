2022 Ford F-150

$121,990 + taxes & licensing C A L L Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9242119

9242119 VIN: 1FTVW1EL9NWG12022

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Oxford White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Electric

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 0 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.