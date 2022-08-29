$121,990+ tax & licensing
$121,990
+ taxes & licensing
B Town Auto Sales
844-902-5177
2022 Ford F-150
2022 Ford F-150
LIGHTNING
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
844-902-5177
$121,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
- Listing ID: 9242119
- VIN: 1FTVW1EL9NWG12022
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 0 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4