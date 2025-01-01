Menu
2022 Ford F-350

73,146 KM

Details Description Features

$65,988

+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford F-350

Super Duty SRW

12083407

2022 Ford F-350

Super Duty SRW

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

$65,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
73,146KM
VIN 1FT8W3BT8NEF67366

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 73,146 KM

Vehicle Description

HST and licensing will be extra

* $999 Financing fee conditions may apply*



Financing Available at as low as 6.98% O.A.C



We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students.



Previously declined by bank ? No problem !!



Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.


Apply for pre-approval today !!



At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth

Safety

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Electric Mirrors

