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2022 Ford Maverick

56,642 KM

Details Features

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Ford Maverick

XLT

Watch This Vehicle
13981398

2022 Ford Maverick

XLT

Location

Dixie Ford Sales

5495 Dixie Rd, Mississauga, ON L4W 1E6

905-629-1300

  1. 13981398
  2. 13981398
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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
56,642KM
VIN 3FTTW8F99NRA70992

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # Z8785A
  • Mileage 56,642 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Brake Assist
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

tinted windows

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm
Bluetooth
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Comfort

Climate Control

Powertrain

4 Cylinder Engine

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Hill Ascent Control
Automatic head lights
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Gasoline Fuel
8-Speed A/T
Led Headlights
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Dixie Ford Sales

Dixie Ford Sales

5495 Dixie Rd, Mississauga, ON L4W 1E6
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905-629-XXXX

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905-629-1300

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$32,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Dixie Ford Sales

905-629-1300

2022 Ford Maverick