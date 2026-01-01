$32,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Ford Maverick
XLT
2022 Ford Maverick
XLT
Location
Dixie Ford Sales
5495 Dixie Rd, Mississauga, ON L4W 1E6
905-629-1300
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$32,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
56,642KM
VIN 3FTTW8F99NRA70992
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # Z8785A
- Mileage 56,642 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
Safety
Brake Assist
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Exterior
tinted windows
Media / Nav / Comm
am/fm
Bluetooth
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Comfort
Climate Control
Powertrain
4 Cylinder Engine
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Hill Ascent Control
Automatic head lights
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Gasoline Fuel
8-Speed A/T
Led Headlights
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Front collision mitigation
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Dixie Ford Sales
5495 Dixie Rd, Mississauga, ON L4W 1E6
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905-629-XXXX(click to show)
$32,995
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Dixie Ford Sales
905-629-1300
2022 Ford Maverick