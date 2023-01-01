Menu
2022 Ford Mustang

35,900 KM

Details

$42,980

+ tax & licensing
$42,980

+ taxes & licensing

B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

2022 Ford Mustang

2022 Ford Mustang

EcoBoost Premium

2022 Ford Mustang

EcoBoost Premium

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

$42,980

+ taxes & licensing

35,900KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10468890
  • Stock #: 5109566
  • VIN: 1fa6p8th4n5109566

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 35,900 KM

Vehicle Description


2022 FORD MUSTANG ECOBOOST PREMIUM FASTBACK

This mustang is powered by a 2.3L Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 engine which produces 310 horsepower and 350 pound-feet of torque. It comes with a 10-speed automatic transmission.

HST and licensing will be extra

Certification and e-testing are available for $699.

* $999 Financing fee conditions may apply*



Financing Available at as low as 7.69% O.A.C



We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students.



Previously declined by bank ? No problem !!



Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.


Apply for pre-approval today !!



At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth

Convenience

Remote Starter

Seating

Leather Interior

Safety

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera

Additional Features

USB port

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

