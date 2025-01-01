$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Used
25,856KM
VIN 1FA6P8CFXN5123034
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Iconic Silver Metallic
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Stock # 5123034
- Mileage 25,856 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 FORD MUSTANG GT
It has 5.0-litre V8 engine which makes 460 horsepower and 420 pound-feet of torque. It goes from 0-60 in 4.2 seconds. Top speed for this vehicle is 155mph
HST and licensing will be extra
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Safety
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera
Additional Features
Electric Mirrors
