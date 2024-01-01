$61,450+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford Transit
T-250
2022 Ford Transit
T-250
Location
Prestige Auto Sales
214-6295 MISSISSAUGA RDN, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A5
647-866-0023
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$61,450
+ taxes & licensing
Used
CALL
VIN 1FTBR3U84NKA25723
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Commercial Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
WiFi Hotspot
Exterior
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Email Prestige Auto Sales
Prestige Auto Sales
214-6295 MISSISSAUGA RDN, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
647-866-XXXX(click to show)
$61,450
+ taxes & licensing
Prestige Auto Sales
647-866-0023
2022 Ford Transit