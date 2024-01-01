Menu
2022 Ford Transit

$61,450

+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford Transit

T-250

2022 Ford Transit

T-250

Prestige Auto Sales

214-6295 MISSISSAUGA RDN, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A5

647-866-0023

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$61,450

+ taxes & licensing

Used
VIN 1FTBR3U84NKA25723

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
WiFi Hotspot

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Prestige Auto Sales

Prestige Auto Sales

214-6295 MISSISSAUGA RDN, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A5
$61,450

+ taxes & licensing

Prestige Auto Sales

647-866-0023

2022 Ford Transit