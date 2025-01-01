$49,950+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford Transit Cargo Van
T-250 148" EL Hi Rf 9070 GVWR AWD
Location
Mississauga Auto Group Inc.
2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
(905) 808 1198
Certified
$49,950
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 87,661 KM
Vehicle Description
Price: $49,950 + tax & license
Condition: Excellent | Warranty & Financing Available!
3.5L V6 Engine – Powerful, reliable, and efficient
All-Wheel Drive (AWD) – Confident traction in all weather
High Roof, Extended Length (148" EL) – Maximum cargo and headroom
9070 GVWR Package – Heavy-duty capability for all business needs
Automatic Transmission | Backup Camera | Bluetooth | Cruise Control
Only 87,661 km – Low mileage for a 2022 model!
Contractors • Delivery Drivers • Tradespeople • Mobile Businesses
Ideal for hauling tools, equipment, or cargo—your business partner on wheels!
Flexible Financing Options – All credit types welcome
Extended Warranty Available for added peace of mind
📍 Visit Us Today:
Mississauga Auto Group
2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit 11–12
Mississauga, Ontario
📞 Call/Text: 905-808-1198
📩 Message us now to schedule a test drive or request more info!
Vehicle Features
