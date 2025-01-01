Menu
<h3 data-start=201 data-end=285>🚐 2022 Ford Transit Cargo Van T-250 148 EL High Roof AWD – Only <strong data-start=271 data-end=285>87,661 KM!</strong></h3><p data-start=287 data-end=388><strong data-start=287 data-end=297>Price:</strong> $49,950 + tax & license<br data-start=321 data-end=324 /><strong data-start=324 data-end=338>Condition:</strong> Excellent | <strong data-start=351 data-end=386>Warranty & Financing Available!</strong></p><hr data-start=390 data-end=393 /><h4 data-start=395 data-end=416>🔹 Key Features:</h4><ul data-start=417 data-end=831><li data-start=417 data-end=475><p data-start=419 data-end=475><strong data-start=419 data-end=437>3.5L V6 Engine</strong> – Powerful, reliable, and efficient</p></li><li data-start=476 data-end=541><p data-start=478 data-end=541><strong data-start=478 data-end=503>All-Wheel Drive (AWD)</strong> – Confident traction in all weather</p></li><li data-start=542 data-end=615><p data-start=544 data-end=615><strong data-start=544 data-end=584>High Roof, Extended Length (148 EL)</strong> – Maximum cargo and headroom</p></li><li data-start=616 data-end=688><p data-start=618 data-end=688><strong data-start=618 data-end=639>9070 GVWR Package</strong> – Heavy-duty capability for all business needs</p></li><li data-start=689 data-end=776><p data-start=691 data-end=776><strong data-start=691 data-end=717>Automatic Transmission</strong> | <strong data-start=720 data-end=737>Backup Camera</strong> | <strong data-start=740 data-end=753>Bluetooth</strong> | <strong data-start=756 data-end=774>Cruise Control</strong></p></li><li data-start=777 data-end=831><p data-start=779 data-end=831><strong data-start=779 data-end=797>Only 87,661 km</strong> – Low mileage for a 2022 model!</p></li></ul><hr data-start=833 data-end=836 /><h4 data-start=838 data-end=858>💼 Perfect For:</h4><p data-start=859 data-end=1008>Contractors • Delivery Drivers • Tradespeople • Mobile Businesses<br data-start=924 data-end=927 />Ideal for hauling tools, equipment, or cargo—<strong data-start=972 data-end=1008>your business partner on wheels!</strong></p><hr data-start=1010 data-end=1013 /><h4 data-start=1015 data-end=1044>💰 Financing & Warranty:</h4><ul data-start=1045 data-end=1166><li data-start=1045 data-end=1106><p data-start=1047 data-end=1106><strong data-start=1047 data-end=1077>Flexible Financing Options</strong> – All credit types welcome</p></li><li data-start=1107 data-end=1166><p data-start=1109 data-end=1166><strong data-start=1109 data-end=1140>Extended Warranty Available</strong> for added peace of mind</p></li></ul><hr data-start=1168 data-end=1171 /><p data-start=1173 data-end=1285>📍 <strong data-start=1176 data-end=1195>Visit Us Today:</strong><br data-start=1195 data-end=1198 /><strong data-start=1198 data-end=1224>Mississauga Auto Group</strong><br data-start=1224 data-end=1227 />2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit 11–12<br data-start=1260 data-end=1263 />Mississauga, Ontario</p><p data-start=1287 data-end=1390>📞 <strong data-start=1290 data-end=1304>Call/Text:</strong> 905-808-1198<br data-start=1317 data-end=1320 />📩 <strong data-start=1323 data-end=1341>Message us now</strong> to schedule a test drive or request more info!</p>

Location

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1

(905) 808 1198

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$49,950

+ taxes & licensing

Used
87,661KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTBR3U84NKA25723

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 87,661 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
WiFi Hotspot

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Seating

Leather Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
(905) 808 1198

2022 Ford Transit Cargo Van