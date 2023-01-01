2022 GMC Canyon

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$45,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 2 , 0 7 2 K M Used

Listing ID: 9786904

9786904 Stock #: LT17460A

LT17460A VIN: 1GTG6CEN2N1202973

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 32,072 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features GPS System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.