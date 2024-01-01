$26,888+ tax & licensing
2022 Honda Civic
EX Pearl White / Sunroof / Blind Spot / Heated Steering
Location
Autotech Emporium
1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7
905-290-1319
$26,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
51,792KM
VIN 2HGFE2F37NH110950
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 7413
- Mileage 51,792 KM
Vehicle Description
EX AUTOMATIC | Blind Spot | Sunroof | Heated Steering | Alloys | Carplay+Android | HONDA SENSING (Cruise, Collision Warning, Lane Assist) | Heated Seats | Keyless Entry | Brake Hold | Touchscreen | Reverse Camera | Steering Controls | Telescopic Steering and more *CARFAX, VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* $0 down financing available, OAC price/payment plus applicable taxes. Autotech Emporium is serving the GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality per-owned vehicles. We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A Carfax history report is provided with all of our vehicles. We also offer our optional amazing reconditioning package which will provide three times of its value. It covers new brakes, new synthetic engine oil and filter, all fluids top up, registration and plate transfer, detailed inspection (even for non safety components), exterior high speed buffing, waxing and cosmetic work, In-depth interior hygiene cleaning (shampoo, steam wash and odor removal treatment), Engine degreasing and shampoo, safety certificate cost, 30 days dealer warranty and after sale free consultation to keep your vehicle maintained so we can keep you as our customer for life. TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR EIGHT HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS(895). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TAGS: 2024 2023 2021 2020 LX SPORT TOURING Civic Subaru Impreza Legacy Toyota Corolla Camry Matrix Yaris Honda Fit Accord Mazda3 Mazda6 Mitsubishi Lancer Nissan Sentra Altima Maxima Hyundai Elantra Sonata Kia Forte Rio. *Price Advertised online has a $2000 Finance Purchasing Credit on Approved Credit. Price of vehicle may differ with any other forms of payment. Please call dealer or visit our website for further details. Do not refer to calculate my payment option for cash purchase.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Seating
5 Passenger
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Android Audio
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Autotech Emporium
1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7
905-290-1319
Alternate NumbersText: 289-203-9541
2022 Honda Civic