Location
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
844-902-5177
$26,788
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 79,388 KM
Vehicle Description
Finished in White over Black, this 2022 Honda Civic Sedan Sport combines sleek styling, excellent fuel efficiency, and Honda’s reputation for long-lasting reliability. The Sport trim adds enhanced design touches and driving dynamics, making it a standout in the compact sedan segment.
Key Features & Options
Sport trim with upgraded exterior and interior styling
2.0L 4-cylinder engine delivering efficiency and smooth performance
Automatic transmission with front-wheel drive
Black interior with sporty accents
Touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Bluetooth connectivity and USB inputs
Multi-angle rearview camera
Heated front seats
Keyless entry and push-button start
Honda Sensing® safety suite (adaptive cruise, lane keep assist, collision mitigation)
18-inch alloy wheels for a bold presence
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE at B TOWN AUTO SALES, we assure you to provide HONEST CUSTOMER SERVICE and your experience is going to be unparalleled.
Financing & Leasing Available. We get you the lowest finance rates, AS LOW AS 6.36% O.A.C. with flexible options tailored to your needs.
$999 financing fee conditions may apply*
Open 7 days a week at 6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4.
We serve all of Canada with shipping available Nationwide and Overseas - Facetime/Video Call On Demand.
Special financing price:$ *
Cash Price:$*
HST and Licensing will be extra.
Best Extended Warranty Program also available for High-End vehicles. All Your Trade-ins are welcome .
We approve everyone - Good-Bad Credit, Newcomers. Our partnership with major premier Canadian lending institutions is based upon trust & conviction to serve the customer in the best
possible way.
Vehicle Features
