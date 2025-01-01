$25,488+ taxes & licensing
2022 Honda Civic
Sedan EX
Location
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
844-902-5177
$25,488
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Lunar Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 88,325 KM
Vehicle Description
A refined and efficient compact sedan that delivers comfort, technology, and Honda’s legendary reliability — this 2022 Honda Civic EX offers a perfect balance of style, performance, and practicality. Powered by a responsive 2.0L engine paired with a smooth CVT automatic transmission, it provides exceptional fuel efficiency and a comfortable driving experience.
Finished in Silver over Black interior, this Civic EX stands out with its sleek exterior design, upscale cabin, and advanced driver-assist features that make every journey enjoyable and secure.
Key Features & Options
2.0L 4-cylinder i-VTEC engine
CVT automatic transmission
Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)
Honda Sensing® suite (Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Collision Mitigation Braking)
Power sunroof
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Heated front seats
Remote start system
Proximity key entry with push-button start
7-inch touchscreen infotainment system
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto integration
Bluetooth connectivity
Rearview camera
LED headlights and daytime running lights
16-inch alloy wheels
Automatic high beams
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE at B TOWN AUTO SALES, we assure you to provide HONEST CUSTOMER SERVICE and your experience is going to be unparalleled.
Financing & Leasing Available. We get you the lowest finance rates, AS LOW AS 6.36% O.A.C. with flexible options tailored to your needs.
$999 financing fee conditions may apply*
Open 7 days a week at 6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4.
We serve all of Canada with shipping available Nationwide and Overseas - Facetime/Video Call On Demand.
Special financing price:$25,488 *
Cash Price:$26,988*
HST and Licensing will be extra.
Best Extended Warranty Program also available for High-End vehicles. All Your Trade-ins are welcome .
We approve everyone - Good-Bad Credit, Newcomers. Our partnership with major premier Canadian lending institutions is based upon trust & conviction to serve the customer in the best
possible way.
Vehicle Features
