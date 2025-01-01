Menu
Account
Sign In
<h3 data-start=168 data-end=195><strong data-start=172 data-end=195>2022 Honda Civic EX</strong></h3> <p data-start=196 data-end=564>A refined and efficient compact sedan that delivers comfort, technology, and Honda’s legendary reliability — this <strong data-start=310 data-end=333>2022 Honda Civic EX</strong> offers a perfect balance of style, performance, and practicality. Powered by a responsive 2.0L engine paired with a smooth CVT automatic transmission, it provides exceptional fuel efficiency and a comfortable driving experience. <p data-start=566 data-end=765><strong data-start=566 data-end=608>Finished in Silver over Black interior</strong>, this Civic EX stands out with its sleek exterior design, upscale cabin, and advanced driver-assist features that make every journey enjoyable and secure. <hr data-start=767 data-end=770 /> <h3 data-start=772 data-end=802><strong data-start=776 data-end=802>Key Features & Options</strong></h3> <ul data-start=803 data-end=1377> <li data-start=803 data-end=836> <p data-start=805 data-end=836>2.0L 4-cylinder i-VTEC engine </li> <li data-start=837 data-end=867> <p data-start=839 data-end=867>CVT automatic transmission </li> <li data-start=868 data-end=895> <p data-start=870 data-end=895>Front-Wheel Drive (FWD) </li> <li data-start=896 data-end=994> <p data-start=898 data-end=994>Honda Sensing® suite (Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Collision Mitigation Braking) </li> <li data-start=995 data-end=1012> <p data-start=997 data-end=1012>Power sunroof </li> <li data-start=1013 data-end=1052> <p data-start=1015 data-end=1052>Dual-zone automatic climate control </li> <li data-start=1053 data-end=1075> <p data-start=1055 data-end=1075>Heated front seats </li> <li data-start=1076 data-end=1099> <p data-start=1078 data-end=1099>Remote start system </li> <li data-start=1100 data-end=1146> <p data-start=1102 data-end=1146>Proximity key entry with push-button start </li> <li data-start=1147 data-end=1189> <p data-start=1149 data-end=1189>7-inch touchscreen infotainment system </li> <li data-start=1190 data-end=1234> <p data-start=1192 data-end=1234>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto integration </li> <li data-start=1235 data-end=1261> <p data-start=1237 data-end=1261>Bluetooth connectivity </li> <li data-start=1262 data-end=1281> <p data-start=1264 data-end=1281>Rearview camera </li> <li data-start=1282 data-end=1327> <p data-start=1284 data-end=1327>LED headlights and daytime running lights </li> <li data-start=1328 data-end=1352> <p data-start=1330 data-end=1352>16-inch alloy wheels </li> <li data-start=1353 data-end=1377> <p data-start=1355 data-end=1377>Automatic high beams </li> </ul> BUY WITH CONFIDENCE at B TOWN AUTO SALES, we assure you to provide HONEST CUSTOMER SERVICE and your experience is going to be unparalleled. Financing & Leasing Available. We get you the lowest finance rates, AS LOW AS 6.36% O.A.C. with flexible options tailored to your needs. $999 financing fee conditions may apply* Open 7 days a week at 6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4. We serve all of Canada with shipping available Nationwide and Overseas - Facetime/Video Call On Demand. Special financing price:$25,488 * Cash Price:$26,988* HST and Licensing will be extra. Best Extended Warranty Program also available for High-End vehicles. All Your Trade-ins are welcome . We approve everyone - Good-Bad Credit, Newcomers. Our partnership with major premier Canadian lending institutions is based upon trust & conviction to serve the customer in the best possible way.

2022 Honda Civic

88,325 KM

Details Description Features

$25,488

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Honda Civic

Sedan EX

Watch This Vehicle
13076191

2022 Honda Civic

Sedan EX

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

  1. 13076191
  2. 13076191
Contact Seller

$25,488

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
88,325KM
VIN 2HGFE2F33NH101675

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Lunar Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 88,325 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 Honda Civic EX

A refined and efficient compact sedan that delivers comfort, technology, and Honda’s legendary reliability — this 2022 Honda Civic EX offers a perfect balance of style, performance, and practicality. Powered by a responsive 2.0L engine paired with a smooth CVT automatic transmission, it provides exceptional fuel efficiency and a comfortable driving experience.

Finished in Silver over Black interior, this Civic EX stands out with its sleek exterior design, upscale cabin, and advanced driver-assist features that make every journey enjoyable and secure.


Key Features & Options



  • 2.0L 4-cylinder i-VTEC engine



  • CVT automatic transmission



  • Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)



  • Honda Sensing® suite (Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Collision Mitigation Braking)



  • Power sunroof



  • Dual-zone automatic climate control



  • Heated front seats



  • Remote start system



  • Proximity key entry with push-button start



  • 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system



  • Apple CarPlay & Android Auto integration



  • Bluetooth connectivity



  • Rearview camera



  • LED headlights and daytime running lights



  • 16-inch alloy wheels



  • Automatic high beams










BUY WITH CONFIDENCE at B TOWN AUTO SALES, we assure you to provide HONEST CUSTOMER SERVICE and your experience is going to be unparalleled.




Financing & Leasing Available. We get you the lowest finance rates, AS LOW AS 6.36% O.A.C. with flexible options tailored to your needs.




$999 financing fee conditions may apply*




Open 7 days a week at 6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4.




We serve all of Canada with shipping available Nationwide and Overseas - Facetime/Video Call On Demand.




Special financing price:$25,488 *

Cash Price:$26,988*




HST and Licensing will be extra.




Best Extended Warranty Program also available for High-End vehicles. All Your Trade-ins are welcome .




We approve everyone - Good-Bad Credit, Newcomers. Our partnership with major premier Canadian lending institutions is based upon trust & conviction to serve the customer in the best

possible way.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C

Additional Features

FULLY EQUIPPED
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From B Town Auto Sales

Used 2021 GMC Yukon Denali for sale in Mississauga, ON
2021 GMC Yukon Denali 98,774 KM $68,888 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA 250 for sale in Mississauga, ON
2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA 250 145,677 KM $15,788 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Dodge Charger GT for sale in Mississauga, ON
2023 Dodge Charger GT 59,839 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email B Town Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

844-902-XXXX

(click to show)

844-902-5177

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,488

+ taxes & licensing>

B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

2022 Honda Civic