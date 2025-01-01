$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2022 Honda Civic
Sedan Sport
Location
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
844-902-5177
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sonic Grey Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 64,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Sporty design meets everyday practicality — this 2022 Honda Civic Sport delivers the perfect mix of style, comfort, and performance. With its sleek exterior, responsive handling, and refined interior, the Civic Sport continues Honda’s tradition of building one of the most trusted compact sedans on the market.
Finished in Grey over Black interior, this Civic Sport stands out with its athletic body lines, bold accents, and a cabin that combines sporty flair with modern connectivity.
Key Features & Options
2.0L 4-cylinder i-VTEC engine
Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) automatic
Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)
Sport exterior styling package
18-inch alloy wheels
Power sunroof
Heated front seats
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Remote engine starter
Smart Entry with Push-Button Start
7-inch touchscreen infotainment system
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto integration
Bluetooth hands-free connectivity
Rearview camera
LED headlights & daytime running lights
Leather-wrapped steering wheel & shift knob
Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, and Collision Mitigation Braking (Honda Sensing®)
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE at B TOWN AUTO SALES
Financing & Leasing Available. We get you the lowest finance rates, AS LOW AS 6.36% O.A.C. with flexible options tailored to your needs.
$999 financing fee conditions may apply*
Open 7 days a week at 6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4.
We serve all of Canada with shipping available Nationwide and Overseas - Facetime/Video Call On Demand.
Special financing price:$ *
Cash Price:$*
HST and Licensing will be extra.
Best Extended Warranty Program also available for High-End vehicles. All Your Trade-ins are welcome .
We approve everyone - Good-Bad Credit, Newcomers.
possible way.
B Town Auto Sales
844-902-5177