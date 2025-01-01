Menu
<h3 data-start=133 data-end=163><strong data-start=137 data-end=163>2022 Honda Civic Sport</strong></h3> <p data-start=164 data-end=480>Sporty design meets everyday practicality — this <strong data-start=213 data-end=239>2022 Honda Civic Sport</strong> delivers the perfect mix of style, comfort, and performance. With its sleek exterior, responsive handling, and refined interior, the Civic Sport continues Honda’s tradition of building one of the most trusted compact sedans on the market. <p data-start=482 data-end=662><strong data-start=482 data-end=522>Finished in Grey over Black interior</strong>, this Civic Sport stands out with its athletic body lines, bold accents, and a cabin that combines sporty flair with modern connectivity. <hr data-start=664 data-end=667 /> <h3 data-start=669 data-end=699><strong data-start=673 data-end=699>Key Features & Options</strong></h3> <ul data-start=700 data-end=1357> <li data-start=700 data-end=733> <p data-start=702 data-end=733>2.0L 4-cylinder i-VTEC engine </li> <li data-start=734 data-end=788> <p data-start=736 data-end=788>Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) automatic </li> <li data-start=789 data-end=816> <p data-start=791 data-end=816>Front-Wheel Drive (FWD) </li> <li data-start=817 data-end=851> <p data-start=819 data-end=851>Sport exterior styling package </li> <li data-start=852 data-end=876> <p data-start=854 data-end=876>18-inch alloy wheels </li> <li data-start=877 data-end=894> <p data-start=879 data-end=894>Power sunroof </li> <li data-start=895 data-end=917> <p data-start=897 data-end=917>Heated front seats </li> <li data-start=918 data-end=957> <p data-start=920 data-end=957>Dual-zone automatic climate control </li> <li data-start=958 data-end=983> <p data-start=960 data-end=983>Remote engine starter </li> <li data-start=984 data-end=1022> <p data-start=986 data-end=1022>Smart Entry with Push-Button Start </li> <li data-start=1023 data-end=1065> <p data-start=1025 data-end=1065>7-inch touchscreen infotainment system </li> <li data-start=1066 data-end=1110> <p data-start=1068 data-end=1110>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto integration </li> <li data-start=1111 data-end=1148> <p data-start=1113 data-end=1148>Bluetooth hands-free connectivity </li> <li data-start=1149 data-end=1168> <p data-start=1151 data-end=1168>Rearview camera </li> <li data-start=1169 data-end=1212> <p data-start=1171 data-end=1212>LED headlights & daytime running lights </li> <li data-start=1213 data-end=1260> <p data-start=1215 data-end=1260>Leather-wrapped steering wheel & shift knob </li> <li data-start=1261 data-end=1357> <p data-start=1263 data-end=1357>Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, and Collision Mitigation Braking (Honda Sensing®)  </li> </ul> BUY WITH CONFIDENCE at B TOWN AUTO SALES, we assure you to provide HONEST CUSTOMER SERVICE and your experience is going to be unparalleled. Financing & Leasing Available. We get you the lowest finance rates, AS LOW AS 6.36% O.A.C. with flexible options tailored to your needs. $999 financing fee conditions may apply* Open 7 days a week at 6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4. We serve all of Canada with shipping available Nationwide and Overseas - Facetime/Video Call On Demand. Special financing price:$ * Cash Price:$* HST and Licensing will be extra. Best Extended Warranty Program also available for High-End vehicles. All Your Trade-ins are welcome . We approve everyone - Good-Bad Credit, Newcomers. Our partnership with major premier Canadian lending institutions is based upon trust & conviction to serve the customer in the best possible way.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C

Additional Features

FULLY EQUIPPED

2022 Honda Civic