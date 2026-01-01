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2022 Honda Civic
Hatchback Sport
2022 Honda Civic
Hatchback Sport
Location
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
844-902-5177
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
93,461KM
VIN 19XFL1H87NE400363
Vehicle Details
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 93,461 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 Honda Civic Hatchback Sport delivers sporty styling, hatchback practicality, and refined driving dynamics in a modern compact package. With its sleek body design, spacious cargo area, and responsive handling, the Civic Hatchback Sport is built for drivers who want both versatility and fun behind the wheel.
Powered by a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine paired with a CVT automatic transmission, the Civic delivers smooth performance, excellent fuel economy, and dependable everyday reliability.
Factory options included:
At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.
Special Financing price: $ *
Cash Price: $ *
Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.
Powered by a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine paired with a CVT automatic transmission, the Civic delivers smooth performance, excellent fuel economy, and dependable everyday reliability.
Factory options included:
- Sport Mode with Paddle Shifters
- Black Exterior Accents
- Heated Front Seats
- Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
- Remote Start
- Smart Key with Push-Button Start
- Touchscreen Infotainment System
- Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
- Honda Sensing Safety Suite
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Backup Camera
- Dual Exhaust Finishers
- Alloy Wheels
At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.
Special Financing price: $ *
Cash Price: $ *
Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
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B Town Auto Sales
844-902-5177
2022 Honda Civic