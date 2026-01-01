2022 Honda Civic

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Advertised Price Includes $1500 Finance Credit <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> CERTIFICATION* As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. The certification package is available for $999. *The Signature Cars Standard* Not only do we abide by the Ministry of Transportation standards when certifying our vehicles, but we also go above and beyond to ensure the highest quality product. We also provide a 90-day guarantee on the battery in your vehicle with no questions asked! All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing extra. <br/> <br/> <br/> CARFAX: Free Carfax report on all our listing. Just go on our website and click view Carfax report. <br/> <br/> <br/> PRICE* We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. Our Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to buy with confidence. We do this by constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average. You can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. We believe in a haggle-free environment and provide our best price upfront. <br/> Advertised Price Includes $1500 Finance Credit <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> COME IN TO TEST DRIVE THIS QUALITY VEHICLE, DONT MISS OUT ON DRIVING YOUR DREAM CAR TODAY! <br/> <br/> <br/> Signature Cars is a top-rated, family-owned used car dealership. Know your dealership, trust your dealer, purchase with complete peace of mind from Signature Cars. We pride ourselves in providing the highest level of customer service in the industry. <br/> <br/> <br/> FINANCING AVAILABLE * Our Finance Team works with all major banks to get you approved with the best rates and flexible terms. Whether you have good credit, new credit, or bad credit, our finance specialists can help. <br/> Click here to get pre-approved today: https://www.signaturecars.ca/finance/ <br/> <br/> TRADE* Do you have a Trade-in? We offer top market value with an accurate, transparent Instant Cash Offer <br/> <br/> <br/> We pride ourselves on having a 5 Star GOOGLE rating. <br/> <br/> <br/> CONTACT* For more information, please feel free to contact us at 905-577-3333, visit our website at www.signcars.ca, or stop by: <br/> <br/> 1161 Dundas St. E. Mississauga, ON L4Y 2C5 <br/> <br/> <br/> Although every effort is made to ensure that the information provided to you is accurate and up to date; we do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions and or typography mistakes found on all of our pages, prices may change without notice, to ensure that you get the most updated information please call the store or email us! <br/>

2022 Honda Civic

33,816 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2022 Honda Civic

Touring No Accident Sunroof Leather

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14116267

2022 Honda Civic

Touring No Accident Sunroof Leather

Location

Signature Cars

1161 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2C5

905-577-3333

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
33,816KM
VIN 2HGFE1F98NH001120

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Mileage 33,816 KM

Vehicle Description

Advertised Price Includes $1500 Finance Credit



CERTIFICATION* As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. The certification package is available for $999. *The Signature Cars Standard* Not only do we abide by the Ministry of Transportation standards when certifying our vehicles, but we also go above and beyond to ensure the highest quality product. We also provide a 90-day guarantee on the battery in your vehicle with no questions asked! All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing extra.


CARFAX: Free Carfax report on all our listing. Just go on our website and click view Carfax report.


PRICE* We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. Our Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to buy with confidence. We do this by constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average. You can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. We believe in a haggle-free environment and provide our best price upfront.
Advertised Price Includes $1500 Finance Credit



COME IN TO TEST DRIVE THIS QUALITY VEHICLE, DON'T MISS OUT ON DRIVING YOUR DREAM CAR TODAY!


Signature Cars is a top-rated, family-owned used car dealership. Know your dealership, trust your dealer, purchase with complete peace of mind from Signature Cars. We pride ourselves in providing the highest level of customer service in the industry.


FINANCING AVAILABLE * Our Finance Team works with all major banks to get you approved with the best rates and flexible terms. Whether you have good credit, new credit, or bad credit, our finance specialists can help.
Click here to get pre-approved today: https://www.signaturecars.ca/finance/

TRADE* Do you have a Trade-in? We offer top market value with an accurate, transparent Instant Cash Offer


We pride ourselves on having a 5 Star GOOGLE rating.


CONTACT* For more information, please feel free to contact us at 905-577-3333, visit our website at www.signcars.ca, or stop by:

1161 Dundas St. E. Mississauga, ON L4Y 2C5


Although every effort is made to ensure that the information provided to you is accurate and up to date; we do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions and or typography mistakes found on all of our pages, prices may change without notice, to ensure that you get the most updated information please call the store or email us!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Signature Cars

Signature Cars

1161 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2C5
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905-577-3333

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Signature Cars

905-577-3333

2022 Honda Civic