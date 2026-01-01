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2022 Honda Civic

72,500 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Honda Civic

Hatchback Sport Touring MANUAL TRANSMISSION | CLE

Watch This Vehicle
14117371

2022 Honda Civic

Hatchback Sport Touring MANUAL TRANSMISSION | CLE

Location

401 Dixie Mazda

5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3

905-238-9888

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Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
72,500KM
VIN 19XFL2G5XNE400421

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 72,500 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Safety

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Mechanical

Power Steering

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Comfort

Climate Control

Exterior

Auto On/Off Headlamps

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Used 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback Sport Touring MANUAL TRANSMISSION | CLE for sale in Mississauga, ON
2022 Honda Civic Hatchback Sport Touring MANUAL TRANSMISSION | CLE 72,500 KM $CALL + tax & lic

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401 Dixie Mazda

401 Dixie Mazda

5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3
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905-238-XXXX

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905-238-9888

Alternate Numbers
1-888-351-8494
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401 Dixie Mazda

905-238-9888

2022 Honda Civic