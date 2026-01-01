$CALL+ taxes & licensing
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2022 Honda Civic
Hatchback Sport Touring MANUAL TRANSMISSION | CLE
2022 Honda Civic
Hatchback Sport Touring MANUAL TRANSMISSION | CLE
Location
401 Dixie Mazda
5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3
905-238-9888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
72,500KM
VIN 19XFL2G5XNE400421
Vehicle Details
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 72,500 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Safety
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Locks
Mechanical
Power Steering
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Comfort
Climate Control
Exterior
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Additional Features
Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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2022 Honda Civic Hatchback Sport Touring MANUAL TRANSMISSION | CLE 72,500 KM $CALL + tax & lic
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401 Dixie Mazda
5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3
Member UCDA Member
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Call Dealer
905-238-XXXX(click to show)
905-238-9888
Alternate Numbers1-888-351-8494
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
401 Dixie Mazda
905-238-9888
2022 Honda Civic