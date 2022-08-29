$37,999+ tax & licensing
2022 Honda Civic
Sedan Sport
Car Squad Ltd.
2206 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L9
905-366-0123
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
- Listing ID: 9024607
- Stock #: CS688
- VIN: 2HGFE2F52NH120736
- Exterior Colour Sonic Grey Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # CS688
- Mileage 10,755 KM
This Honda Civic Sedan Sport, with a 4 Cylinder Engine engine, features a Transmission: Continuously Variable -inc: steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters and sport mode transmission, and generates 6.3 highway/7.8 city L/100km. Find this vehicle with only 10755 kilometers! Honda Civic Sedan Sport Options: This Honda Civic Sedan Sport offers a multitude of options. Technology options include: 2 LCD Monitors In The Front, Bluetooth Handsfreelink Wireless Phone Connectivity, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Radio Data System, Radio: AM/FM Audio System -inc: 8 speakers, wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth streaming audio, 7" colour touchscreen, illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls, Siri Eyes Free compatibility, Speed-sensitive Volume Control (SVC) and 3 USB device connector. Safety options include Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers, Systems Monitor, Airbag Occupancy Sensor, Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags. Visit Us: Find this Honda Civic Sedan Sport at Carsquad today. We are conveniently located at 2206 Dundas St E Mississauga Ontario L4X 1L9.
