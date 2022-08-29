$37,299+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-366-0123
2022 Honda Civic
EX
Location
Car Squad Ltd.
2206 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L9
905-366-0123
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$37,299
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9035053
- Stock #: CS702
- VIN: 2HGFE2F39NH120649
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # CS702
- Mileage 4,796 KM
Vehicle Description
This Honda Civic EX, with a 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V i-VTEC engine, features a CVT transmission, and generates 6 highway/7.7 city L/100km. Find this vehicle with only 4796 kilometers! Honda Civic EX Options: This Honda Civic EX offers a multitude of options. Technology options include: 2 LCD Monitors In The Front, AM/FM radio, Bluetooth Handsfreelink Wireless Phone Connectivity, Radio data system, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Radio Data System. Safety options include Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers, Systems Monitor, Airbag Occupancy Sensor, Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags. Visit Us: Find this Honda Civic EX at Carsquad today. We are conveniently located at 2206 Dundas St E Mississauga Ontario L4X 1L9.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.