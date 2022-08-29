Menu
2022 Honda Civic

4,796 KM

Details Description Features

$37,299

+ tax & licensing
$37,299

+ taxes & licensing

Car Squad Ltd.

905-366-0123

2022 Honda Civic

2022 Honda Civic

EX

2022 Honda Civic

EX

Location

Car Squad Ltd.

2206 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L9

905-366-0123

$37,299

+ taxes & licensing

4,796KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9035053
  Stock #: CS702
  VIN: 2HGFE2F39NH120649

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # CS702
  • Mileage 4,796 KM

Vehicle Description

This Honda Civic EX, with a 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V i-VTEC engine, features a CVT transmission, and generates 6 highway/7.7 city L/100km. Find this vehicle with only 4796 kilometers! Honda Civic EX Options: This Honda Civic EX offers a multitude of options. Technology options include: 2 LCD Monitors In The Front, AM/FM radio, Bluetooth Handsfreelink Wireless Phone Connectivity, Radio data system, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Radio Data System. Safety options include Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers, Systems Monitor, Airbag Occupancy Sensor, Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags. Visit Us: Find this Honda Civic EX at Carsquad today. We are conveniently located at 2206 Dundas St E Mississauga Ontario L4X 1L9.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Front Reading Lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Outside temp gauge
Leather shift knob
Fabric seating surfaces
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Systems Monitor
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Passenger Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/6-way manual adjustment and front passenger's seat w/4-way manual adjustment
Digital/Analog Appearance
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Back-Up Camera
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Rear side impact airbag
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW
Blind Spot Information (BSI) System Blind Spot
Traffic jam assist
Collision Mitigation-Front
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
3.94 Axle Ratio
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: Continuously Variable
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Battery w/Run Down Protection
46.9 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 2.0L I-4 DOHC 16-Valve i-VTEC -inc: Port injection
AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Integrated roof antenna
8 speakers
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio: AM/FM Audio System
Alloy Wheels
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front splash guards
Front license plate bracket
Steel spare wheel
Rocker Panel Extensions
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Tires: P215/55R16 93H AS
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Pearlcoat Paint
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Body-Coloured Bumper Insert
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
POWER MOONROOF
Split Folding Rear Seat
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Speed-Sensitive Wipers
Auto high-beam headlights
Exterior parking camera rear
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock and Radio Data System
Adaptive Cruise Control: Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Low-Speed Follow
Sunroof sunshade: manual
Wheels: 16" Aluminum-Alloy Silver
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Radio: AM/FM Audio System -inc: 8 speakers wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Bluetooth streaming audio 7" colour touchscreen illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls Siri Eyes Free compatibility Speed-sensitive Volume Control (SVC) an...
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert Piano Black Door Panel Insert Metal-Look Console Insert and Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents

