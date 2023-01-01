2022 Honda CR-V

$38,990 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 8 , 9 4 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9735292

9735292 Stock #: APR111120

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # APR111120

Mileage 18,949 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features AWD CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.