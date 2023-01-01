$38,990+ tax & licensing
2022 Honda CR-V
LX BACKUP CAM | HEATED SEATS | BLUETOOTH | AWD
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 18,949 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the ultimate in driving versatility and performance with the 2022 Honda CR-V LX AWD - your perfect partner for every adventure.
Finished in a Black exterior that complements the Black cloth interior, standing on a set of 17 alloy wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a 1.5L four (4) cylinder engine paired with a CVT automatic transmission layered with Hondas All-Wheel Drive system (AWD).
Slide into the interior and be impressed to find features including a backup camera, lane departure warning, auto wipers, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, heated front seats, dual automatic climate control, push-button start, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, AM/FM radio and so much more.
We'd love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this 2022 Honda CR-V LX AWD will bring!
PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
