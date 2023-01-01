Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Honda CR-V

18,949 KM

Details Description Features

$38,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$38,990

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-879-0091

Contact Seller
2022 Honda CR-V

2022 Honda CR-V

LX BACKUP CAM | HEATED SEATS | BLUETOOTH | AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Honda CR-V

LX BACKUP CAM | HEATED SEATS | BLUETOOTH | AWD

Location

The Humberview Group

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

877-879-0091

  1. 9735292
  2. 9735292
  3. 9735292
  4. 9735292
  5. 9735292
  6. 9735292
  7. 9735292
  8. 9735292
  9. 9735292
  10. 9735292
  11. 9735292
  12. 9735292
  13. 9735292
  14. 9735292
  15. 9735292
  16. 9735292
  17. 9735292
  18. 9735292
  19. 9735292
  20. 9735292
Contact Seller

$38,990

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
18,949KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9735292
  • Stock #: APR111120

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # APR111120
  • Mileage 18,949 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience the ultimate in driving versatility and performance with the 2022 Honda CR-V LX AWD - your perfect partner for every adventure.



Finished in a Black exterior that complements the Black cloth interior, standing on a set of 17 alloy wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a 1.5L four (4) cylinder engine paired with a CVT automatic transmission layered with Hondas All-Wheel Drive system (AWD).



Slide into the interior and be impressed to find features including a backup camera, lane departure warning, auto wipers, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, heated front seats, dual automatic climate control, push-button start, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, AM/FM radio and so much more.



We'd love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this 2022 Honda CR-V LX AWD will bring!



PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL





Visit AUTOPARK Mississauga and Experience Everything You've Come to Expect From Autopark - Fantastic Service, Above Average Reconditioning and Of Course, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales Professionals Here to Help Today! We shop the Market So You Don't Have To! The three pillars of AutoPark are: 1) 6 locations 2) LOW NO HAGGLE Pricing3) 7 DAY EXCHANGE policy*AutoPark Mississauga serves Mississauga, Etobicoke, Oakville, Burlington, and Hamilton. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used! *call for details! Proud member of The Humberview Group. "AutoPark serves our customers better, each and every day."[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca].



Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2020 Mazda CX-5 GS A...
 83,300 KM
$28,800 + tax & lic
2019 Cadillac XT4 Pr...
 82,846 KM
$29,999 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Cruze...
 93,811 KM
$18,999 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Mississauga

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

Call Dealer

877-879-XXXX

(click to show)

877-879-0091

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory