Menu
Account
Sign In
<blockquote id=cpVehicleComments class=blockquote--icon blockquote--natural push-double--bottom style=word-break: break-word;><p>Your one STOP used car Store,CARFAX CANADA,CERTIFIED INCLUDED in the price,ABSOLUTELY NOOO FEES,Check our FULL Inventory @ www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com!</p><p>CERTIFIED, SUPER CLEAN 1 owner 2022 ODYSSEY EX-L NAVI loaded with leather, sunroof, side and rear camera, power heated seats, lane change assist, collision warning, auto start/stop, power sliding doors and tailgate, navigation, bluetooth, smart adaptive cruise control, memory seats with lumbar support...</p><p>CARFAX CANADA Verified, a/c,  ALL POWERED,NO FEES!!! ALL VEHICLES COME CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA CHARGE.Please call our sales department for appointment!905 278 1300 Ontario Greenlight Motors All prices are plus HST and licensing</p><p>www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com</p><p>All types of credit, from good to bad, can qualify for an auto loan. No credit, no problem! EVERYONE IS APPROVED!</p><p>-------------------------------------------------</p><p> </p><p> </p><p>OUR MISSISSAUGA LOCATION:</p><p>1019 LAKESHORE ROAD EAST,MISSISSAUGA,L5E 1E6</p><p>@Corner of Lakeshore Road East and Ogden Avenue</p><p> </p><p>Thank you!!!</p><p> </p><p>905 278 1300</p><p> </p><p>www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com</p><p> </p><p>UCDA MEMBER and OMVIC REGISTERED</p></blockquote>

2022 Honda Odyssey

237,000 KM

Details Description Features

$26,985

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Honda Odyssey

CERTIFIED, EX-L Navi, CLEAN CARFAX,LEATHER,SUNROOF

Watch This Vehicle
12663567

2022 Honda Odyssey

CERTIFIED, EX-L Navi, CLEAN CARFAX,LEATHER,SUNROOF

Location

Ontario Greenlight Motors

1019 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E6

905-278-1300

  1. 1750371595
  2. 1750371599
  3. 1750371598
  4. 1750371598
  5. 1750371598
  6. 1750371596
  7. 1750371599
  8. 1750371597
  9. 1750371595
  10. 1750371597
  11. 1750371595
  12. 1750371595
  13. 1750371597
  14. 1750371598
  15. 1750371594
  16. 1750371586
  17. 1750371590
  18. 1750371597
  19. 1750371598
  20. 1750371596
  21. 1750371595
  22. 1750371593
  23. 1750371597
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$26,985

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
237,000KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 237,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Your one STOP used car Store,CARFAX CANADA,CERTIFIED INCLUDED in the price,ABSOLUTELY NOOO FEES,Check our FULL Inventory @ www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com!

CERTIFIED, SUPER CLEAN 1 owner 2022 ODYSSEY EX-L NAVI loaded with leather, sunroof, side and rear camera, power heated seats, lane change assist, collision warning, auto start/stop, power sliding doors and tailgate, navigation, bluetooth, smart adaptive cruise control, memory seats with lumbar support...

CARFAX CANADA Verified, a/c,  ALL POWERED,NO FEES!!! ALL VEHICLES COME CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA CHARGE.Please call our sales department for appointment!905 278 1300 Ontario Greenlight Motors All prices are plus HST and licensing""

www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com"

All types of credit, from good to bad, can qualify for an auto loan. No credit, no problem! EVERYONE IS APPROVED!"""""""""""

-------------------------------------------------

 

 

OUR MISSISSAUGA LOCATION:

1019 LAKESHORE ROAD EAST,MISSISSAUGA,L5E 1E6

@Corner of Lakeshore Road East and Ogden Avenue

 

Thank you!!!

 

905 278 1300

 

www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com

 

UCDA MEMBER and OMVIC REGISTERED

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ontario Greenlight Motors

Used 2016 Ford Transit Cargo Van CERTIFIED,T-250,3.7L,SHELVING,LADDER RACK,INVERTER for sale in Mississauga, ON
2016 Ford Transit Cargo Van CERTIFIED,T-250,3.7L,SHELVING,LADDER RACK,INVERTER 126,000 KM $18,485 + tax & lic
Used 2015 RAM Cargo Van CERTIFIED, LOW KM, SHELVES, PWR INVERTER, RACKS for sale in Mississauga, ON
2015 RAM Cargo Van CERTIFIED, LOW KM, SHELVES, PWR INVERTER, RACKS 86,000 KM $12,985 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Nissan Altima CERTIFIED, 4 WHEEL DRIVE, SUNROOF, REAR CAMERA for sale in Mississauga, ON
2019 Nissan Altima CERTIFIED, 4 WHEEL DRIVE, SUNROOF, REAR CAMERA 191,000 KM $11,785 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Ontario Greenlight Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ontario Greenlight Motors

Ontario Greenlight Motors

1019 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-278-XXXX

(click to show)

905-278-1300

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,985

+ taxes & licensing>

Ontario Greenlight Motors

905-278-1300

2022 Honda Odyssey