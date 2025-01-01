$31,880+ taxes & licensing
2022 Honda Pilot
Touring 7-Passenger AWD
2022 Honda Pilot
Touring 7-Passenger AWD
Location
Sport Empire Car Sales Mississauga
1220 Brittanna Rd E unit B, Mississauga, ON L4W 1C8
416-606-7758
$31,880
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 99,416 KM
Vehicle Description
**TOURING** **7 SEATER** *LOW LOW KMS* *FULLY LOADED** CERTIFIED* * *BLUETOOTH* *BACKUP CAMERA*| Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified Clean Title CarYear: 2022Make: HONDAModel: PILOT TOURINGKms: 99,416Price: 31,880$Sport empire cars Dont miss your chance of getting into this gorgeous fully loaded SUV. Up for sale is the eye catching 2022 HONDA PILOT TOURING AWD with only 99,416KMS!! For the low price of $31,880+HST and licensing. Vehicle is being sold SAFETY CERTIFIED§!!! Professionally detailed safety certified ready to go! Vehicle is in great shape. Car is equipped with numerous attractive features such as sunroof, back up camera, leather seats, push button start and much more!! Perfect combination of reliability and comfort 5FNYF6H61NB504935
Sport Empire Car Sales Mississauga
