**TOURING** **7 SEATER** *LOW LOW KMS* *FULLY LOADED** CERTIFIED* * *BLUETOOTH* *BACKUP CAMERA*| Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified Clean Title CarYear: 2022Make: HONDAModel: PILOT TOURINGKms: 99,416Price: 31,880$Sport empire cars Dont miss your chance of getting into this gorgeous fully loaded SUV. Up for sale is the eye catching 2022 HONDA PILOT TOURING AWD with only 99,416KMS!! For the low price of $31,880+HST and licensing. Vehicle is being sold SAFETY CERTIFIED§!!! Professionally detailed safety certified ready to go! Vehicle is in great shape. Car is equipped with numerous attractive features such as sunroof, back up camera, leather seats, push button start and much more!! Perfect combination of reliability and comfort 5FNYF6H61NB504935

Sport Empire Car Sales Mississauga

1220 Brittanna Rd E unit B, Mississauga, ON L4W 1C8

416-606-7758

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 99,416 KM

Vehicle Description

**TOURING** **7 SEATER** *LOW LOW KMS* *FULLY LOADED** CERTIFIED* * *BLUETOOTH* *BACKUP CAMERA*| Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified Clean Title CarYear: 2022Make: HONDAModel: PILOT TOURINGKms: 99,416Price: 31,880$Sport empire cars Dont miss your chance of getting into this gorgeous fully loaded SUV. Up for sale is the eye catching 2022 HONDA PILOT TOURING AWD with only 99,416KMS!! For the low price of $31,880+HST and licensing. Vehicle is being sold SAFETY CERTIFIED§!!! Professionally detailed safety certified ready to go! Vehicle is in great shape. Car is equipped with numerous attractive features such as sunroof, back up camera, leather seats, push button start and much more!! Perfect combination of reliability and comfort 5FNYF6H61NB504935

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Conversation mirror
Rear cupholder
Mini overhead console w/storage
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Tracker System
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Instrument Panel Bin
Leather Door Trim Insert
8-Way Driver Seat
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL (ACC)
Digital/Analog Appearance
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Rear Seat Mounted Armrest w/Storage
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Cross Traffic Monitor
Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW
Blind Spot Information (BSI) System Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front

Exterior

Chrome Door Handles
Deep Tinted Glass
Chrome Grille
Splash Guards
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Laminated Glass
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Wheels w/Machined Accents
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Tires: P245/50R20 102H AS
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Black Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster

Mechanical

Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Single stainless steel exhaust
ECO Assist System
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
4.33 Axle Ratio
1 Skid Plate
Electro-Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
Battery w/Run Down Protection
73.8 L Fuel Tank
Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic -inc: grade logic control and steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

A/V remote
2 Wireless Headphones
Real-Time Traffic Display
2 LCD Monitors In The Front and 1 LCD Row Monitor In The Rear
Window Grid And Fixed Diversity Antenna
Rear Entertainment System w/Blu-Ray And Digital Media

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Manual Fold Into Floor
Interior Concealed Storage
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Curtain 1st
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Manual Recline
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front
Engine: 3.5L V6 SOHC 24V i-VTEC -inc: direct injection
idle-stop and Variable Cylinder Management (VCM)
650 kgs

