2022 Hyundai Elantra...

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 1 , 7 7 4 K M Used

Listing ID: 10097721

10097721 Stock #: 1234

1234 VIN: KMHLM4AG2NU250338

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 61,774 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Blind Spot Monitor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Heated Steering Wheel Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Telematics Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.