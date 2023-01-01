$23,998+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai Elantra
PREFERRED / PUSH START / CARPLAY/ANDROID / BLIND SPOT
Location
Autotech Emporium
1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7
905-290-1319
$23,998
+ taxes & licensing
70,754KM
Used
VIN KMHLM4AG8NU311209
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 70,754 KM
Vehicle Description
Preferred | ** Automatic ** Push Start Keyless Entry | Touchscreen | Reverse Camera | Remote Starter | Blind Spot | Navigation Capable through Apple Carplay and Andriod Auto | Heated Seats and Steering | Alloys and More *CARFAX,CARPROOF VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* $0 down financing available OAC price/payment plus applicable taxes. Autotech Emporium is serving the GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality pre-owned vehicles. We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A carproof history report is provided with all of our vehicles. We also offer our optional amazing certification package which will provide three times of its value. It covers new brakes, undercoating, all fluids top up, registration, detailed inspection (incl. non safety components), engine oil, exterior high speed buffing/waxing/touch ups, interior shampoo trunk & engine compartments, safety certificate cost and more. TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR EIGHT HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS(895). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT DEALER Previous Daily Rental. TAGS: 2020 2021 2019 2023 Hyundai Sonata, Honda Civic Accord Toyota Camry Corolla Subaru Impreza Legacy, Mazda3 Mazda6 Nissan Sentra Altima Maxima Kia Forte Optima K5 see our website. Special sale price listed available to finance purchase only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment please check our website for more details..
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Seating
5 Passenger
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Heated Side Mirrors
12V outlet
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Android Audio
Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport
Auto Start or Remote Start
2022 Hyundai Elantra