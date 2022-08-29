2022 Hyundai Elantra

$31,995 + taxes & licensing 1 5 , 0 3 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 9306406

9306406 Stock #: U3352

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Cyber Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 15,031 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Lane Departure Warning Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Lane Keeping Assist Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Remote Trunk Release Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Exterior Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Temporary spare tire Windows Rear Defrost Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Automatic Highbeams Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor Hands-Free Liftgate Rear Collision Mitigation BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH SEATING SURFACES CYBER GREY Front collision mitigation Driver Monitoring Cruise Control Steering Assist

