2022 Hyundai Elantra

7,350 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

N LINE

Location

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
Vehicle Description


2022 HYUNDAI ELANTRA N-LINE

This elantra comes with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 276 horsepower and 289 pound-feet of torque. Engine is mated to eight-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. It accelerates from zero-to-62 mph time of 5.3 seconds with a top speed of 155 mph.


HST and licensing will be extra

Certification and e-testing are available for $699.

* $999 Financing fee conditions may apply*



Financing Available at as low as 4.99% O.A.C



We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students.



Previously declined by bank ? No problem !!



Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.


Apply for pre-approval today !!



At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera

