2022 Hyundai KONA

57,534 KM

$24,500

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Hyundai KONA

2.0L Preferred AWD w/Sun & Leather Package

2022 Hyundai KONA

2.0L Preferred AWD w/Sun & Leather Package

Location

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1

(905) 808 1198

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$24,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
57,534KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8K6CAB9NU855090

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 57,534 KM

Vehicle Description

🚗 2022 Hyundai Kona AWD 2.0L Preferred – Stylish, Safe & Fully Loaded! 🚗

 

📍 Mississauga Auto Group | Call/Text: 905-808-1198

FUEL-EFFICIENT SUV WITH LUXURY FEATURES

✅ CLEAN TITLE | ACCIDENT FREE | FULLY MAINTAINED

✅ Only 57,534 KMs | Drives Like New

✅ Aftermarket Warranty Available

✅ Extended Warranty From Hyundai

✅ Flexible Financing Options for All Credit Types!

💰 Sale Price: $24,500 + Tax

🛡️ Peace of mind with available extended warranties

💼 Trade-ins welcome | Fast approvals!

This dependable 2022 Hyundai Kona AWD is the perfect SUV for Canadian roads—packed with comfort, technology, and safety features. Includes:

Heated front seats & heated steering wheel

Apple CarPlay & Android Auto with 

Power driver's seat & keyless entry with push-button start

Dual-zone automatic climate control

Blind Spot Monitoring & Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Bluetooth, backup camera, and Wireless charger 

Don’t miss this brand new, super clean pearl white Corolla that blends performance, value, and tech seamlessly!

📍 Visit us at Mississauga Auto Group or call 905-808-1198 for more info.

📆 Book your test drive today — your next adventure-ready SUV is waiting!

📍 2666 ROYAL WINDSOR DRIVE, UNIT# 11 & 12, MISSISSAUGA, L5J 4N1

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Keyless Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
(905) 808 1198

$24,500

+ taxes & licensing>

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

(905) 808 1198

2022 Hyundai KONA