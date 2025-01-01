$24,500+ taxes & licensing
2022 Hyundai KONA
2.0L Preferred AWD w/Sun & Leather Package
2022 Hyundai KONA
2.0L Preferred AWD w/Sun & Leather Package
Location
Mississauga Auto Group Inc.
2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
(905) 808 1198
Certified
$24,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 57,534 KM
Vehicle Description
🚗 2022 Hyundai Kona AWD 2.0L Preferred – Stylish, Safe & Fully Loaded! 🚗
📍 Mississauga Auto Group | Call/Text: 905-808-1198
FUEL-EFFICIENT SUV WITH LUXURY FEATURES
✅ CLEAN TITLE | ACCIDENT FREE | FULLY MAINTAINED
✅ Only 57,534 KMs | Drives Like New
✅ Aftermarket Warranty Available
✅ Extended Warranty From Hyundai
✅ Flexible Financing Options for All Credit Types!
💰 Sale Price: $24,500 + Tax
🛡️ Peace of mind with available extended warranties
💼 Trade-ins welcome | Fast approvals!
This dependable 2022 Hyundai Kona AWD is the perfect SUV for Canadian roads—packed with comfort, technology, and safety features. Includes:
Heated front seats & heated steering wheel
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto with
Power driver's seat & keyless entry with push-button start
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Blind Spot Monitoring & Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Bluetooth, backup camera, and Wireless charger
Don’t miss this brand new, super clean pearl white Corolla that blends performance, value, and tech seamlessly!
📍 Visit us at Mississauga Auto Group or call 905-808-1198 for more info.
📆 Book your test drive today — your next adventure-ready SUV is waiting!
📍 2666 ROYAL WINDSOR DRIVE, UNIT# 11 & 12, MISSISSAUGA, L5J 4N1
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Mississauga Auto Group Inc.
Email Mississauga Auto Group Inc.
Mississauga Auto Group Inc.
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
XXX-XXX-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
(905) 808 1198