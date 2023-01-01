Menu
2022 Hyundai PALISADE

19,538 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

416-860-5663

2022 Hyundai PALISADE

2022 Hyundai PALISADE

Essential

2022 Hyundai PALISADE

Essential

Location

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2

416-860-5663

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

19,538KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10500690
  • Stock #: 23P1451A
  • VIN: KM8R2DHE8NU405916

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 23P1451A
  • Mileage 19,538 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2

