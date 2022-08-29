$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
The Humberview Group
866-221-6608
2022 Hyundai PALISADE
2022 Hyundai PALISADE
Ultimate Calligraphy
Location
The Humberview Group
290 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W9
866-221-6608
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
13,820KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9289111
- Stock #: H539116T
- VIN: KM8R5DHE9NU402921
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 13,820 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
HEADS UP DISPLAY
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From The Humberview Group
The Humberview Group
Cooksville Dodge Chrysler Jeep RAM
290 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W9