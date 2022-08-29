Menu
2022 Hyundai PALISADE

13,820 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-221-6608

Ultimate Calligraphy

Location

290 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W9

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

13,820KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9289111
  • Stock #: H539116T
  • VIN: KM8R5DHE9NU402921

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 13,820 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
HEADS UP DISPLAY
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

