Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Hyundai PALISADE

18,430 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-221-6608

Contact Seller
2022 Hyundai PALISADE

2022 Hyundai PALISADE

Essential

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Hyundai PALISADE

Essential

Location

The Humberview Group

290 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W9

866-221-6608

  1. 9402331
  2. 9402331
  3. 9402331
  4. 9402331
  5. 9402331
  6. 9402331
  7. 9402331
  8. 9402331
  9. 9402331
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

18,430KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9402331
  • Stock #: H432165P
  • VIN: KM8R2DHE3NU432165

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # H432165P
  • Mileage 18,430 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2022 Toyota Tacoma L...
 7,551 KM
$51,328 + tax & lic
2022 Toyota Tacoma O...
 29 KM
$57,775 + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai PALISAD...
 70,142 KM
$46,588 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Cooksville Dodge Chrysler Jeep RAM

290 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W9

Call Dealer

866-221-XXXX

(click to show)

866-221-6608

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory