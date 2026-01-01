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<strong>2022 Hyundai Sonata Sport finished in Black delivers sleek styling, modern technology, and excellent everyday comfort in a sporty midsize sedan package.</strong><span> With its aggressive design, spacious cabin, and smooth driving dynamics, the Sonata Sport offers a refined balance of practicality and performance.</span> <span>Powered by a </span><strong>2.5L 4-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission</strong><span>, the Sonata delivers responsive acceleration, excellent fuel efficiency, and a comfortable highway ride.</span> <strong> Factory options included:</strong> <ul> <li><span>Sport Trim</span></li> <li><span>Sport Exterior Styling</span></li> <li><span>Heated Front Seats</span></li> <li><span>Heated Steering Wheel</span></li> <li><span>Smart Key with Push-Button Start</span></li> <li><span>Remote Start</span></li> <li><span>Touchscreen Infotainment System</span></li> <li><span>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto</span></li> <li><span>Blind Spot Monitoring</span></li> <li><span>Lane Keeping Assist</span></li> <li><span>Forward Collision Avoidance Assist</span></li> <li><span>Adaptive Cruise Control</span></li> <li><span>Backup Camera</span></li> <li><span>Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control</span></li> <li><span>Alloy Wheels</span></li> </ul> <strong>At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.</strong> <strong>Special Financing price: $ *</strong> <strong>Cash Price: $ *</strong> <strong>Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.</strong>

2022 Hyundai Sonata

106,242 KM

Details Description

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2022 Hyundai Sonata

SPORT

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14089170

2022 Hyundai Sonata

SPORT

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

  1. 14089170
  2. 14089170
  3. 14089170
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Used
106,242KM
VIN KMHL44J2XNA221711

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 106,242 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 Hyundai Sonata Sport finished in Black delivers sleek styling, modern technology, and excellent everyday comfort in a sporty midsize sedan package. With its aggressive design, spacious cabin, and smooth driving dynamics, the Sonata Sport offers a refined balance of practicality and performance.




Powered by a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission, the Sonata delivers responsive acceleration, excellent fuel efficiency, and a comfortable highway ride.



Factory options included:

  • Sport Trim
  • Sport Exterior Styling
  • Heated Front Seats
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Smart Key with Push-Button Start
  • Remote Start
  • Touchscreen Infotainment System
  • Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
  • Blind Spot Monitoring
  • Lane Keeping Assist
  • Forward Collision Avoidance Assist
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Backup Camera
  • Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
  • Alloy Wheels







At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.




Special Financing price: $ *

Cash Price: $ *




Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
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844-902-5177

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B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

2022 Hyundai Sonata