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2022 Hyundai Sonata
SPORT
2022 Hyundai Sonata
SPORT
Location
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
844-902-5177
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
106,242KM
VIN KMHL44J2XNA221711
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 106,242 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 Hyundai Sonata Sport finished in Black delivers sleek styling, modern technology, and excellent everyday comfort in a sporty midsize sedan package. With its aggressive design, spacious cabin, and smooth driving dynamics, the Sonata Sport offers a refined balance of practicality and performance.
Powered by a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission, the Sonata delivers responsive acceleration, excellent fuel efficiency, and a comfortable highway ride.
Factory options included:
At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.
Special Financing price: $ *
Cash Price: $ *
Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.
Powered by a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission, the Sonata delivers responsive acceleration, excellent fuel efficiency, and a comfortable highway ride.
Factory options included:
- Sport Trim
- Sport Exterior Styling
- Heated Front Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Smart Key with Push-Button Start
- Remote Start
- Touchscreen Infotainment System
- Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Forward Collision Avoidance Assist
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Backup Camera
- Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
- Alloy Wheels
At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.
Special Financing price: $ *
Cash Price: $ *
Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
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B Town Auto Sales
844-902-5177
2022 Hyundai Sonata