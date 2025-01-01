$24,950+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai Tucson
Preferred AWD
2022 Hyundai Tucson
Preferred AWD
Location
Mississauga Auto Group Inc.
2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
(905) 808 1198
Certified
$24,950
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 46,968 KM
Vehicle Description
For Sale: 2022 Hyundai Tucson Preferred AWD – Low KMs, Great Condition!
Looking for a reliable, stylish, and feature-packed SUV? Check out this 2022 Hyundai Tucson Preferred All-Wheel Drive with only 46,000 kms!Key Features:
- 🚗 Low Mileage: Only 46,000 kms
- 🛡️ Drivetrain: All-Wheel Drive for all-weather confidence
- 📹 Backup Camera: Easy parking and reversing
- ❄️ Heated Seats: Stay cozy in cold weather
- 🔧 Condition: Great condition, safety certified for peace of mind
💲 $24,950 + tax and licensing feesWhy Choose Us?
- 🕒 Same-Day Financing with low-interest rates
- 🛡️ Additional Warranty Options available for extra peace of mind
- ✔️ Sold by an OMVIC-approved dealer
📍 Mississauga Auto Group
📍 Address: 2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit 11 & 12, Mississauga, Ontario
📞 Phone: 905.808.1198
🌐 Visit Us Online: www.mississaugaautogroup.com
Don’t miss out on this incredible deal! Visit us today to test drive this 2022 Hyundai Tucson and drive away in your dream SUV. Act fast – this won’t last long!
CARFAX HISTORY REPORT : https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=GjYLfgxBHOFDSnnIxIh02keRJsBEDArU
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Mississauga Auto Group Inc.
Email Mississauga Auto Group Inc.
Mississauga Auto Group Inc.
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
XXX-XXX-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
(905) 808 1198