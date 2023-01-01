$46,788+ tax & licensing
905-278-6181
2022 Jeep Cherokee
Trailhawk
Location
Peel Chrysler Fiat
212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6
$46,788
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10182768
- Stock #: 222009(D531)(GENNA)DMO
- VIN: 1C4PJMBX1ND555133
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sting-Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
BEST VALUE!! EXECUTIVE Demo Model maintained exclusively by Peel Chrysler! This is a company vehicle that must adhere to our extensive demo policy and is subject to weekly inspections to ensure proper care and cleanliness. Take advantage of huge savings on this lightly driven demo and come see why NOBODY BEATS A DEAL FROM PEEL! Optional Finance and Lease terms are available. A Loan Processing Fee of $499 may apply to facilitate selected Finance or Lease options. If opting to trade an encumbered vehicle towards a purchase and require Peel Chrysler to facilitate a lien payout on your behalf, a Lien Payout Fee of $299 may apply. Contact us for details. Please inquire for accurate mileage as this vehicle is driven daily. Certain finance and lease programs may not apply. Price is plus tax and license. Gas optional. Although we strive to be accurate, delays in website updates can occur and this unit may be sold. See dealer for details. Please note: Fleet purchases under select companies, leasing companies, dealers, rental companies and or Ontario/Provincial Limited & Incorporated companies may not qualify for these advertised prices as they include rebates that apply to personal ownership only. Pricing may be subject to an adjustment and require confirmation from FCA Canada. Please contact us for verification. We thank you for your interest and look forward to saving you money. Prices are subject to change, prior sales excluded. Our inventory changes daily and this vehicle may already be sold pending delivery. Vehicle images may be illustrations based on vin decoding while actual pics are pending upload and may not represent exact model shown. Please call us at 866 652 6197 or see dealer for complete details to confirm model, exact km and options. Optional Finance and Lease terms are available. Contact us for more information and remember....NOBODY BEATS A DEAL FROM PEEL!!! Peel Chrysler in Mississauga Ontario serves and delivers to buyers from all corners of Ontario and Canada including Mississauga, Toronto, Oakville, North York, Richmond Hill, Ajax, Hamilton, Niagara Falls, Brampton, Thornhill, Scarborough, Vaughan, London, Windsor, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Brantford, Sarnia, Pickering, Huntsville, Milton, Woodbridge, Maple, Aurora, New Market, Orangeville, Georgetown, Stoufville, Markham, North Bay, Sudbury, Barrie, Sault Ste. Marie, Parry Sound, Bracebridge, Gravenhurst, Oshawa, Ajax, Kingston, Innisfil and surrounding areas.
