2022 Jeep Gladiator Willys 4X4 | 3.6L V6 | Sting Grey | 6-speed Manual Transmission | Cloth Bucket Seats | Uconnect 8.4" Touchscreen Display w/ Navigation | Alpine Premium Audio System | Apple CarPlay & Android Auto | Trailer Tow Package | Technology Group | Mopar Spray-in Bed Liner | Soft Tonneau Cover | Black Freedom 3-piece Hard Top | Dual-top Group w/ Premium Sunrider Soft-top One Owner Clean Carfax A rare find for purists and off-road enthusiasts alike, this 2022 Jeep Gladiator Willys 4X4 finished in Sting Grey comes equipped with a 6-speed manual transmission for an authentic, hands-on driving experience you wont get in most modern pickups. Inside, durable cloth bucket seats provide comfort, while the Uconnect 8.4-inch touchscreen with navigation, Alpine premium audio, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto deliver top-tier tech and sound on every journey. The dual-top group offers year-round flexibility with a premium Sunrider soft top and Black Freedom 3-piece hard top included, while the Mopar spray-in bed liner and soft tonneau cover protect your gear in the back. Enhanced with the Trailer Tow Package, Technology Group, and signature Willys features like black accents and badging, this Gladiator is as capable as it is cool. One owner and clean Carfax verified, this is your chance to own one of the few stick-shift Gladiators with premium features and serious style.

2022 Jeep Gladiator

60,383 KM

Details Description

$45,995

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Jeep Gladiator

Willys | 6Spd Manual | NAV | Alpine | DualTop |4X4

12710340

2022 Jeep Gladiator

Willys | 6Spd Manual | NAV | Alpine | DualTop |4X4

Location

Peel Chrysler Fiat

212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6

905-278-6181

$45,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
60,383KM
VIN 1C6HJTAG8NL138007

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sting Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P8432
  • Mileage 60,383 KM

Vehicle Description

*6.89% promotional interest rate available on approved credit and qualifying vehicles (2022-2025 Preowned Vehicles and demos).  COME SEE WHY ''NOBODY BEATS A DEAL FROM PEEL!'' Your Source for ALL make and models used cars and trucks. Canada's #1 Stellantis Retailer for 9 years & counting!!

2022 Jeep Gladiator Willys 4X4 | 3.6L V6 | Sting Grey | 6-speed Manual Transmission | Cloth Bucket Seats | Uconnect 8.4" Touchscreen Display w/ Navigation | Alpine Premium Audio System | Apple CarPlay & Android Auto | Trailer Tow Package | Technology Group | Mopar Spray-in Bed Liner | Soft Tonneau Cover | Black Freedom 3-piece Hard Top | Dual-top Group w/ Premium Sunrider Soft-top

One Owner Clean Carfax

A rare find for purists and off-road enthusiasts alike, this 2022 Jeep Gladiator Willys 4X4 finished in Sting Grey comes equipped with a 6-speed manual transmission for an authentic, hands-on driving experience you wont get in most modern pickups. Inside, durable cloth bucket seats provide comfort, while the Uconnect 8.4-inch touchscreen with navigation, Alpine premium audio, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto deliver top-tier tech and sound on every journey. The dual-top group offers year-round flexibility with a premium Sunrider soft top and Black Freedom 3-piece hard top included, while the Mopar spray-in bed liner and soft tonneau cover protect your gear in the back. Enhanced with the Trailer Tow Package, Technology Group, and signature Willys features like black accents and badging, this Gladiator is as capable as it is cool. One owner and clean Carfax verified, this is your chance to own one of the few stick-shift Gladiators with premium features and serious style.
Peel Chrysler Fiat

Peel Chrysler Fiat

212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6
$45,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Peel Chrysler Fiat

905-278-6181

2022 Jeep Gladiator