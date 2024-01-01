$82,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Series III No Accident McIntosh Night Vision HUD 360CAM Ambient Light
2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Series III No Accident McIntosh Night Vision HUD 360CAM Ambient Light
Location
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
905-670-3738
$82,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
18,049KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1C4SJVGJ2NS156893
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 16189
- Mileage 18,049 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Tri-Pane Roof, McIntosh Audio, Palermo Leather, Night Vision Pedestrian & Animal Detection, Wireless Carplay & Android Auto, Heads-Up Display, 360 Camera, Ambient Lighting, FamCam, 4 Zone Climate, Heated & Cooled Seats, Massaging Seats, Adapt
Tabangi Motors is family owned and operated for over 20 years and is a trusted member of the Used Car Dealer Association (UCDA). Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but, more importantly, a quality, reliable vehicle, and the best customer service. Visit our new 25,000 sq. ft. building and indoor showroom and take a test drive today! Call us at 905-670-3738 or email us at customercare@tabangimotors.com to book an appointment.
CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Tabangi Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified. The certification package is available for $595 on qualified units (Certification is not available on vehicles marked As-Is). All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
Big, bold, and beautiful, this stunning 2022 Grand Wagoneer is making huge waves in the SUV segment. This 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer is fresh on our lot in Mississauga.
With perfect attention to detail, a sophisticated interior, and unparalleled engineering, this 2022 Grand Wagoneer is set to change the game for full size luxury SUVs. But don't be fooled by its good looks or luxurious materials, this ultra capable Grand Wagoneer is still a Jeep through and through. No matter where the road leads, you can be sure to get there in this iconic 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer.This low mileage SUV has just 18,049 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 471HP 6.4L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Rear Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4SJVGJ2NS156893.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://tabangimotors.com/apply-now/
SERVICE: Schedule an appointment with Tabangi Service Centre to bring your vehicle in for all its needs. Simply click on the link below and book your appointment. Our licensed technicians and repair facility offer the highest quality services at the most competitive prices. All work is manufacturer warranty approved and comes with 2 year parts and labour warranty. Start saving hundreds of dollars by servicing your vehicle with Tabangi. Call us at 905-670-8100 or follow this link to book an appointment today! https://calendly.com/tabangiservice/appointment.
PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?
WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Dont forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You dont need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today!
o~o
Tabangi Motors is family owned and operated for over 20 years and is a trusted member of the Used Car Dealer Association (UCDA). Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but, more importantly, a quality, reliable vehicle, and the best customer service. Visit our new 25,000 sq. ft. building and indoor showroom and take a test drive today! Call us at 905-670-3738 or email us at customercare@tabangimotors.com to book an appointment.
CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Tabangi Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified. The certification package is available for $595 on qualified units (Certification is not available on vehicles marked As-Is). All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
Big, bold, and beautiful, this stunning 2022 Grand Wagoneer is making huge waves in the SUV segment. This 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer is fresh on our lot in Mississauga.
With perfect attention to detail, a sophisticated interior, and unparalleled engineering, this 2022 Grand Wagoneer is set to change the game for full size luxury SUVs. But don't be fooled by its good looks or luxurious materials, this ultra capable Grand Wagoneer is still a Jeep through and through. No matter where the road leads, you can be sure to get there in this iconic 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer.This low mileage SUV has just 18,049 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 471HP 6.4L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Rear Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4SJVGJ2NS156893.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://tabangimotors.com/apply-now/
SERVICE: Schedule an appointment with Tabangi Service Centre to bring your vehicle in for all its needs. Simply click on the link below and book your appointment. Our licensed technicians and repair facility offer the highest quality services at the most competitive prices. All work is manufacturer warranty approved and comes with 2 year parts and labour warranty. Start saving hundreds of dollars by servicing your vehicle with Tabangi. Call us at 905-670-8100 or follow this link to book an appointment today! https://calendly.com/tabangiservice/appointment.
PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?
WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Dont forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You dont need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today!
o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Night Vision
PERIMETER ALARM
Lane Departure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Blind spot sensor
Side impact beams
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
ACTIVE DRIVING ASSIST SYSTEM
Intersection Collision Assist System Front Cross Traffic Mitigation
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Seating
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Dual Power Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Roof Rack
POWER RUNNING BOARDS
Power Liftgate
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
LED brakelights
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Laminated Glass
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
TIRES: 285/45R22XL BSW ALL-SEASON
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Chrome Bodyside Insert and Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Stainless Steel Side Windows Trim and Chrome Rear Window Trim
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Compass
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Heated rear seats
Cargo Net
Driver Information Centre
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Engine Start
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Keyless Start
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Full Simulated Suede Headliner
Mobile hotspot internet access
Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer
Leather Door Trim Insert
Smart Device Integration
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Wireless Phone Charging
Driver And Passenger Heated-Cushion, Driver And Passenger Heated-Seatback and Ventilated Front Seats
Carpet Floor Trim, Carpet And Rubber Mat
Power Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Digital/Analog Appearance
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror, Rear Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Front Console, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Windows
Panoramic Roof
Comfort
air
rear air
Convenience
cruise
tilt
Proximity Key
Mechanical
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Normal Duty Suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Electro-Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
800CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
4-Corner Auto-Leveling Suspension
Automatic w/Driver Control Height Adjustable Suspension
240 Amp Alternator
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 6.4L V8
GVWR: 3,492 kg (7,700 lb)
100.3 L Fuel Tank
616.9 Kgs Maximum Payload
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Integrated roof antenna
digital signal processor
Premium Amplifier
Streaming Audio
Radio: Uconnect 5 Nav w/12.0" Display
4 LCD Monitors In The Front
Additional Features
BACK UP CAMERA
BACK UP SENSORS
Park Assist
HEADS UP DISPLAY
LASER CRUISE
TRI ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL
Premium audio system
3RD ROW
Power Tilt Wheel
Wireless Streaming
360 degree camera
AM / FM / CD Player
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Vented/Cooled Seats
Forward Crash Sensor
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Tabangi Motors
2023 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline No Accident Panoramic Roof Digital Dash Lane Keep Remote Start 48,792 KM $31,995 + tax & lic
2021 Honda CR-V EX-L No Accident Leather Sunroof Lane Watch Carplay Blindspot 58,069 KM $31,995 + tax & lic
2020 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive Carplay Digital Dash Navigation Sunroof 68,191 KM $30,995 + tax & lic
Email Tabangi Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-670-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$82,995
+ taxes & licensing
Tabangi Motors
905-670-3738
2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer