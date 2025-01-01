Menu
<p><span style=font-size: 18pt;>KOMFORTMOTORS.COM</span></p> <p><span style=font-size: 18pt;>(6️⃣4️⃣7️⃣)6️⃣8️⃣5️⃣-3️⃣3️⃣4️⃣5️⃣</span></p> <p><span style=font-size: 18pt;>John Taraboulsi</span></p> <p><span style=font-size: 18pt;>1849 Mattawa Ave L4X 1K5</span></p> <p><span style=font-size: 18pt;>Mississauga, ON</span></p><p><span style=font-size: 18pt;><br></span></p> <p><span style=font-size: 18pt;>*36,000KM*</span></p> <p> </p> <p><span style=font-size: 18pt;>Clean Title & CARFAX Available</span></p> <p> </p> <p><span style=font-size: 18pt;>$26,889+HST/LICENSING</span></p> <p> </p> <p><span style=font-size: 18pt;>2022 KIA FORTE FULLY LOADED</span></p> <p> </p> <p><span style=font-size: 18pt;>✅️New Brakes</span></p> <p><span style=font-size: 18pt;>✅️New Tires</span></p> <p><span style=font-size: 18pt;>✅️New Air Filters</span></p> <p><span style=font-size: 18pt;>✅️New Oil Lube & Filter</span></p> <p><span style=font-size: 18pt;>✅️6 Mo/6000km/$1000 per claim Powertrain Warranty</span></p> <p> </p> <p><span style=font-size: 18pt;>*ABOVE INCLUDED FOR CERTIFICATION FOR $999+hst </span><span style=font-size: 24px;>ONLY IF NEEDED</span><span style=font-size: 24px;> UPON INSPECTION</span><span style=font-size: 18pt;>*</span></p> <p> </p> <p><span style=font-size: 18pt;>Optional Add-Ons:</span></p> <p><span style=font-size: 18pt;>•Rustproof Available for $199+hst</span></p> <p><span style=font-size: 18pt;>•Full Exterior Detailing & Interior Shampoo Available for $299+hst</span></p> <p><span style=font-size: 18pt;>•2Yr+Unltd KM+$1000 per claim POWERTRAIN WARRANTY for $999+hst</span></p> <p><span style=font-size: 18pt;>•6/Mo+10 000km/$1500 per claim COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY for $999+hst</span></p> <p><span style=font-size: 18pt;>•Anti-theft Etching for $199+hst </span></p> <p> </p> <p><span style=font-size: 18pt;>OMVIC DISCLAIMER:When advertising a vehicle for a price that does not include safety certification,the ad must clearly state:“Vehicle is not drivable and not certified.Certification available for $999.”</span></p>

2022 Kia Forte

36,000 KM

$26,889

+ tax & licensing
2022 Kia Forte

EX Premium

12215235

2022 Kia Forte

EX Premium

Komfort Motors

1849 Mattawa Ave D13, Mississauga, ON L4X 1K5

647-685-3345

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $999
$26,889

+ taxes & licensing

Used
36,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3KPF34AD1NE515209

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 36,000 KM

Vehicle Description

KOMFORTMOTORS.COM


(6️⃣4️⃣7️⃣)6️⃣8️⃣5️⃣-3️⃣3️⃣4️⃣5️⃣


John Taraboulsi


1849 Mattawa Ave L4X 1K5


Mississauga, ON



*36,000KM*


 


Clean Title & CARFAX Available


 


$26,889+HST/LICENSING


 


2022 KIA FORTE FULLY LOADED


 


✅️New Brakes


✅️New Tires


✅️New Air Filters


✅️New Oil Lube & Filter


✅️6 Mo/6000km/$1000 per claim Powertrain Warranty


 


*ABOVE INCLUDED FOR CERTIFICATION FOR $999+hst ONLY IF NEEDED UPON INSPECTION*


 


Optional Add-Ons:


•Rustproof Available for $199+hst


•Full Exterior Detailing & Interior Shampoo Available for $299+hst


•2Yr+Unltd KM+$1000 per claim POWERTRAIN WARRANTY for $999+hst


•6/Mo+10 000km/$1500 per claim COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY for $999+hst


•Anti-theft Etching for $199+hst 


 


OMVIC DISCLAIMER:When advertising a vehicle for a price that does not include safety certification,the ad must clearly state:“Vehicle is not drivable and not certified.Certification available for $999.”

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate

Komfort Motors

Komfort Motors

1849 Mattawa Ave D13, Mississauga, ON L4X 1K5
647-685-3345

$26,889

+ taxes & licensing

Komfort Motors

647-685-3345

2022 Kia Forte