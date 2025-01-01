$26,889+ tax & licensing
2022 Kia Forte
EX Premium
Location
Komfort Motors
1849 Mattawa Ave D13, Mississauga, ON L4X 1K5
647-685-3345
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 36,000 KM
Vehicle Description
KOMFORTMOTORS.COM
John Taraboulsi
*36,000KM*
Clean Title & CARFAX Available
2022 KIA FORTE FULLY LOADED
✅️New Brakes
✅️New Tires
✅️New Air Filters
✅️New Oil Lube & Filter
✅️6 Mo/6000km/$1000 per claim Powertrain Warranty
*ABOVE INCLUDED FOR CERTIFICATION FOR $999+hst ONLY IF NEEDED UPON INSPECTION*
Optional Add-Ons:
•Rustproof Available for $199+hst
•Full Exterior Detailing & Interior Shampoo Available for $299+hst
•2Yr+Unltd KM+$1000 per claim POWERTRAIN WARRANTY for $999+hst
•6/Mo+10 000km/$1500 per claim COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY for $999+hst
•Anti-theft Etching for $199+hst
OMVIC DISCLAIMER:When advertising a vehicle for a price that does not include safety certification,the ad must clearly state:“Vehicle is not drivable and not certified.Certification available for $999.”
Vehicle Features
