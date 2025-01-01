$26,995+ tax & licensing
2022 Kia Seltos
EX Cooled Seats Adaptive Cruise Control Navigation Sunroof
2022 Kia Seltos
EX Cooled Seats Adaptive Cruise Control Navigation Sunroof
Location
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
905-670-3738
$26,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
52,357KM
VIN KNDERCAAXN7285051
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 16549F
- Mileage 52,357 KM
Vehicle Description
Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Leather, Navigation, Sunroof, Heated & Cooled Front Seats, Rear Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Forward Safety, Lane Safety, Blind Spot Safety, Adaptive Cruise Control, Push Button Start!
Tabangi Motors is family owned and operated for over 20 years and is a trusted member of the Used Car Dealer Association (UCDA). Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but, more importantly, a quality, reliable vehicle, and the best customer service. Visit our new 25,000 sq. ft. building and indoor showroom and take a test drive today! Call us at 905-670-3738 or email us at customercare@tabangimotors.com to book an appointment.
CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Tabangi Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified. The certification package is available for $595 on qualified units (Certification is not available on vehicles marked As-Is). All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
Whether your journey takes you to the mountain road or a mountain of traffic, this 2022 Kia Seltos is the new face of adventure. This 2022 Kia Seltos is fresh on our lot in Mississauga.
In a world of subcompact SUVs it gets harder and harder to stand out, but this truly unique Kia Seltos manages to make an impact without venturing too far from conventional style. Full of rugged and ready capability, you can rest assured that this Kia Seltos is ready for your next adventure, but that capability doesn't come at the sacrifice of on road comfort. This Kia Seltos is the new face of adventure in a world of sameness.This SUV has 52,357 kms. It's grey in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 146HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Rear Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Locks.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://tabangimotors.com/apply-now/
SERVICE: Schedule an appointment with Tabangi Service Centre to bring your vehicle in for all its needs. Simply click on the link below and book your appointment. Our licensed technicians and repair facility offer the highest quality services at the most competitive prices. All work is manufacturer warranty approved and comes with 2 year parts and labour warranty. Start saving hundreds of dollars by servicing your vehicle with Tabangi. Call us at 905-670-8100 or follow this link to book an appointment today! https://calendly.com/tabangiservice/appointment.
PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?
WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Dont forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You dont need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today!
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Seating
Leather Seats
Dual Power Seats
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Automatic Air Conditioning
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Full Carpet Floor Covering
4-Way Passenger Seat
6-Way Driver Seat
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Piano Black Interior Accents
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Exterior
Sunroof
DEEP TINTED GLASS
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome accents
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Wheels: 17" Alloy
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Coloured Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Tires: 215/55R17
Metal-Look Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Comfort
air
rear air
Convenience
cruise
tilt
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Integrated roof antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control
Safety
Back-Up Camera
PERIMETER ALARM
Lane Departure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Blind spot sensor
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Blind-Spot Collision Avoid Assist (BSCA) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Mechanical
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
120 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
50 L Fuel Tank
60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control
6.052 AXLE RATIO
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 2.0L MPI I4 -inc: idle stop and go
GVWR: 4,167 lbs
Transmission: Intelligent Variable (IVT) -inc: drive mode select
Additional Features
BACK UP CAMERA
LASER CRUISE
AM / FM / CD Player
Vented/Cooled Seats
Forward Crash Sensor
2022 Kia Seltos