<h1 data-start=189 data-end=255>2022 Kia Seltos EX – Grey on Black, Fully Equipped Compact SUV</h1> <p data-start=257 data-end=523>Finished in <strong data-start=269 data-end=306>Grey exterior over Black interior</strong>, this 2022 Kia Seltos EX combines modern styling with premium features and everyday practicality. The EX trim adds upscale amenities and advanced safety tech, making it a standout choice in the compact SUV segment. <h3 data-start=525 data-end=553>Key Features & Options</h3> <ul data-start=554 data-end=1211> <li data-start=554 data-end=615> <p data-start=556 data-end=615>2.0L 4-Cylinder engine paired with Automatic Transmission </li> <li data-start=616 data-end=670> <p data-start=618 data-end=670>Grey exterior with sleek design and sporty accents </li> <li data-start=671 data-end=718> <p data-start=673 data-end=718>Black interior with premium comfort touches </li> <li data-start=719 data-end=764> <p data-start=721 data-end=764>UVO infotainment with touchscreen display </li> <li data-start=765 data-end=811> <p data-start=767 data-end=811>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto compatibility </li> <li data-start=812 data-end=851> <p data-start=814 data-end=851>Bluetooth connectivity & USB inputs </li> <li data-start=852 data-end=893> <p data-start=854 data-end=893>Rearview camera with parking guidance </li> <li data-start=894 data-end=940> <p data-start=896 data-end=940>Heated front seats & heated steering wheel </li> <li data-start=941 data-end=958> <p data-start=943 data-end=958>Power sunroof </li> <li data-start=959 data-end=996> <p data-start=961 data-end=996>Keyless entry & push-button start </li> <li data-start=997 data-end=1033> <p data-start=999 data-end=1033>Alloy wheels with modern styling </li> <li data-start=1034 data-end=1086> <p data-start=1036 data-end=1086>Blind-spot monitoring & rear cross-traffic alert </li> <li data-start=1087 data-end=1147> <p data-start=1089 data-end=1147>Lane-keeping assist & forward collision avoidance assist </li> <li data-start=1148 data-end=1211> <p data-start=1150 data-end=1211>Spacious interior with versatile rear seating & cargo space </li> </ul> HST and licensing will be extra * $999 Financing fee conditions may apply* Financing Available at as low as 6.98% O.A.C We approve everyone with bad credit, including newcomers and students. Previously declined by a bank? No problem !! Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application. Apply for pre-approval today !! At B TOWN AUTOS TRICITY, we are not only concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location, 1031 Victoria St N #2, Kitchener, Ontario, N2B 3C7. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients, which starts from the moment you walk into the dealership. Were here for you every step of the way and aim to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

Used
66,000KM
VIN KNDEUCAA1N7288998

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gravity Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 66,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
AM/FM Stereo

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C

Additional Features

FULLY EQUIPPED

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

