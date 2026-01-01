$23,888+ taxes & licensing
2022 Kia Seltos
EX
2022 Kia Seltos
EX
Location
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
844-902-5177
$23,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gravity Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 66,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Finished in Grey exterior over Black interior, this 2022 Kia Seltos EX combines modern styling with premium features and everyday practicality. The EX trim adds upscale amenities and advanced safety tech, making it a standout choice in the compact SUV segment.
Key Features & Options
2.0L 4-Cylinder engine paired with Automatic Transmission
Grey exterior with sleek design and sporty accents
Black interior with premium comfort touches
UVO infotainment with touchscreen display
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto compatibility
Bluetooth connectivity & USB inputs
Rearview camera with parking guidance
Heated front seats & heated steering wheel
Power sunroof
Keyless entry & push-button start
Alloy wheels with modern styling
Blind-spot monitoring & rear cross-traffic alert
Lane-keeping assist & forward collision avoidance assist
Spacious interior with versatile rear seating & cargo space
HST and licensing will be extra
* $999 Financing fee conditions may apply*
Financing Available at as low as 6.98% O.A.C
We approve everyone with bad credit, including newcomers and students.
Previously declined by a bank? No problem !!
Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.
Apply for pre-approval today !!
At B TOWN AUTOS TRICITY, we are not only concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location, 1031 Victoria St N #2, Kitchener, Ontario, N2B 3C7.
B Town Auto Sales
844-902-5177