2022 Kia Seltos

3,026 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-637-1098

EX

EX

Location

2600 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1X3

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

3,026KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8811215
  • Stock #: TR22026TP
  • VIN: KNDEUCAA7N7325536

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # TR22026TP
  • Mileage 3,026 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email The Humberview Group

Mississauga Kia

2600 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1X3

