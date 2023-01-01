2022 Lexus RX

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 3 , 2 7 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 9797527

9797527 VIN: 2t2yzmda9nc323457

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Nebula Grey Pearl

Interior Colour Circuit Red

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 23,273 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Bluetooth Safety Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Rearview Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.